Subscribe
Previous / Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals Next / Kimi Raikkonen to run NASCAR Cup race at COTA
NASCAR Cup News

Martinsville removing and preserving wall from Chastain wall-ride

Martinsville Speedway is preserving part of the wall marked up by Ross Chastain in his world-famous wall-ride that vaulted him into both the Championship 4 and the international spotlight.

Nick DeGroot
By:

The track has decided to remove a section of the Turns 3/4 wall, which Chastain's car slammed against in a daring full-throttle maneuver known now as the 'Hail Melon.' It's also been referred to as the 'Martinsville Miracle' and various other nicknames. 

He passed five cars on the final lap and broke the track record in a moment that left all watching speechless. The move immediately went viral across social media and gave Chastain the opportunity to fight for the championship in the 2022 title-decider at Phoenix Raceway.

He would ultimately end the season as the championship runner-up, crossing the finish line 235ft behind Joey Logano, who claimed his second title. Chastain remains a weekly contender into 2023, and currently leads the standings after three races.

Chastain was present to help remove the wall, and even signed it before doing so. He was later presented with a framed piece of the wall by track president Clay Campbell. 

 

In January, NASCAR banned the wall-ride for safety reasons. In response, Trackhouse Racing co-founder Justin Marks made the decision to preserve the battle-scarred car from that race, now knowing it would never be replicated. 

 

NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway next month for Round 9 of the 2023 season on 16 April.

shares
comments

Related video

Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals

Kimi Raikkonen to run NASCAR Cup race at COTA
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR 2023 at Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 at Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix

NASCAR 2023 at Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 at Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Hendrick to enter four NASCAR Xfinity races in 2023

Hendrick to enter four NASCAR Xfinity races in 2023

NASCAR XFINITY

Hendrick to enter four NASCAR Xfinity races in 2023 Hendrick to enter four NASCAR Xfinity races in 2023

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 session times and preview

2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 session times and preview

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 session times and preview 2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 session times and preview

Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts

Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts

Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

Indy IndyCar
St. Pete

Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.