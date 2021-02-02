Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Matt DiBenedetto on 2021 season: "I think it's our time"

shares
comments
By:

Matt DiBenedetto enters the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season with no job security, yet he believes he’s about to start the best year of his career.

Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane
#21: Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards/Duracell
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards / Richmond
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Valvoline and Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards / Quaker State
Matt DiBenedetto

DiBenedetto, 29, will once again compete for the famed Wood Brothers and drive their No. 21 Ford but he already knows his contract will not be renewed beyond this season. Team Penske Xfinity Series driver Austin Cindric will take over the ride in 2022.

Still, DiBenedetto’s first season with the Wood Brothers leaves him convinced he’s on the verge of something big.

“My whole career has had an expiration date. I’ve thought it was over 1,000 times, so it don’t even phase me,” DiBenedetto said. “I’m pretty mentally tough at this point.

“I haven’t even hardly thought about 2022 just because my whole focus is on 2021 and driving the No. 21 car.”

In his first season in the No. 21, DiBenedetto finished with three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes and ended a career-high 13th in the series standings after qualifying for the playoffs for the first time.

DiBenedetto ended the season with a strong four-race run of 12th, eighth, 10th and eighth. Had he started his playoffs with that consistency, he may well have finished in the top-10.

“It may sound crazy, but this is the best I feel about it because I have such a good team behind me and especially because we had all that time last year together where we were really rocking and rolling the last part of last season,” he said.

“So, going into this year even with the uncertainty you can call it about 2022, I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my career going into this year even without knowing my plans for next year because this is all I can ask for is to have the seat time that we had last year together, to have the speed, have the equipment behind me, all the things that are lined up for success for this year.

“If we go out there, we win, run up front consistently, compete in the playoffs – hardcore – all the things I know that we are 100 percent capable of doing this year more than ever, the rest will take care of itself.”

DiBenedetto is still looking for his first Cup Series victory and getting it while driving for the Wood Brothers would also give the organization its 100th series win – a milestone DiBenedetto desperately would like to be the one to achieve.

“From a personal standpoint I so badly want to get the 100th win for the Wood Brothers because they are family. Anyone who knows the Woods knows when you drive for them you’re not friends, you’re family to them,” he said.

“They are family and I want it so bad for them and for the whole entire family, so that would be an amazing accomplishment there. Now that I know we are ready as a team, I feel the last bit of last year and going into this year, I feel we are 100 percent ready to win.

“We needed time and we got that now, so going into this year I think it’s our time and the goal is to win, to run up front, to compete and to compete all the way down to the end because I know we can do it.”

NASCAR must remain "really nimble" tackling COVID-19

Previous article

NASCAR must remain "really nimble" tackling COVID-19
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Matt DiBenedetto
Teams Wood Brothers Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Matt DiBenedetto on 2021 season: "I think it's our time"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Matt DiBenedetto on 2021 season: "I think it's our time"

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up

Latest news

Matt DiBenedetto on 2021 season: "I think it's our time"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Matt DiBenedetto on 2021 season: "I think it's our time"

NASCAR must remain "really nimble" tackling COVID-19
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR must remain "really nimble" tackling COVID-19

Keselowski: My Daytona 500 frustration level is “pretty extreme”
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Keselowski: My Daytona 500 frustration level is “pretty extreme”

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris

3h

Latest news

Matt DiBenedetto on 2021 season: "I think it's our time"

Matt DiBenedetto on 2021 season: "I think it's our time"

NASCAR Cup
26m
NASCAR must remain "really nimble" tackling COVID-19

NASCAR must remain "really nimble" tackling COVID-19

NASCAR Cup
16h
Keselowski: My Daytona 500 frustration level is “pretty extreme”

Keselowski: My Daytona 500 frustration level is “pretty extreme”

NASCAR Cup
20h
Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

NASCAR Cup
21h
Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

NASCAR Cup
Jan 28, 2021

Latest videos

DiBenedetto confident in his ability with 2022 plans unknown 01:12
NASCAR Cup
32m

DiBenedetto confident in his ability with 2022 plans unknown

Kurt Busch returns to Chip Ganassi Racing with new teammate Ross Chastain 02:22
NASCAR Cup
20h

Kurt Busch returns to Chip Ganassi Racing with new teammate Ross Chastain

Can DiBenedetto deliver the Wood Brothers win No. 100? 08:21:22
NASCAR Cup
Jan 29, 2021

Can DiBenedetto deliver the Wood Brothers win No. 100?

RCR looks to build on 2020 with Dillon and Reddick playoff push 08:21:35
NASCAR Cup
Jan 29, 2021

RCR looks to build on 2020 with Dillon and Reddick playoff push

Perks of the job: Bubba texting with Michael Jordan 00:49
NASCAR Cup
Jan 25, 2021

Perks of the job: Bubba texting with Michael Jordan

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.