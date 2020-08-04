NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Matt Kenseth gets new crew chief at Chip Ganassi Racing

Matt Kenseth gets new crew chief at Chip Ganassi Racing
By:
Aug 4, 2020, 6:20 PM

Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday announced a crew chief change for Matt Kenseth and its No. 42 NASCAR Cup Series team.

Matt Kenseth, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDelivery
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Advent Health and Chad Johnston
Matt Kenseth, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDelivery
Matt Kenseth, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Matt Kenseth, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Matt Kenseth, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank

In a statement, the team said engineer Phil Surgen would take over as crew chief for Kenseth’s team beginning with this weekend’s doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway and would remain in the role for the rest of the 2020 season.

 

Surgen replaces Chad Johnston, who had served as crew chief of the No. 42 since the start of the 2016 season. Johnston previously worked with driver Kyle Larson.

Larson was fired by Ganassi and indefinitely suspended by NASCAR in April after using a racial slur during a virtual racing event that was broadcast on Twitch.

Kenseth, 48, was hired by Ganassi to fill in the No. 42 for the rest of the season. In 16 starts with the team he has one top-five and two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up effort at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

Since that race, however, he has finished no better than 17th. Kenseth has led laps in only race (12 at Indy) since his return.

Johnston’s future with the organization was addressed by Ganassi.

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Matt Kenseth
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Jim Utter

