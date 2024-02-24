Michael McDowell earns first NASCAR Cup pole in 467th start
The front row of a 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race is becoming a familiar home for Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell.
Watch: Michael McDowell wins first career pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway
McDowell will share the front row with fellow Ford driver Joey Logano for the second consecutive week but this time it’s McDowell who will lead the field to green.
The last of 10 cars to qualify in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session, McDowell bolted to the top of the scoring pylon with an average lap speed of 178.844 mph.
McDowell just edged Logano (178.424 mph), who won the pole for last weekend’s season-opening Daytona 500.
The pole is the first of McDowell’s career and comes in his 467th start.
“That’s awesome,” McDowell said. “I’m just very proud of all the men and women at Front Row Motorsports. Two weeks in a row we’ve gotten on the front row. We’ve got a really fast Ford Mustang.
“That was a good lap but it really comes down to the team and execution. They’ve done a really good job. Now, we need to back that up with a really good job tomorrow.”
Kyle Busch ended up third quick (178.235 mph – and the top Chevrolet driver – while McDowell’s FRM teammate Todd Gilliland was fourth and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.
Completing the top 10 starting lineup are Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Austin Dillon.
In all, Fords claimed seven of the top 10 spots while Toyota failed to advance any driver to the final round.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
30.999
|178.844
|2
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|1
|
+0.073
31.072
|0.073
|178.424
|3
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.106
31.105
|0.033
|178.235
|4
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|1
|
+0.133
31.132
|0.027
|178.080
|5
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.177
31.176
|0.044
|177.829
|6
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
+0.207
31.206
|0.030
|177.658
|7
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|1
|
+0.292
31.291
|0.085
|177.176
|8
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.297
31.296
|0.005
|177.147
|9
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
+0.301
31.300
|0.004
|177.125
|10
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.305
31.304
|0.004
|177.102
Round 1
As they did in single car qualifying at Daytona, Fords led the way to kick off the first round at Atlanta with McDowell posting the fastest average lap speed at 177.806 mph.
Fellow Ford drivers Logano (177.658 mph) and Gilliland (177.544 mph) were second and third, respectively. Cindric and Briscoe rounded out the top five as Fords swept the top five positions.
Also advancing to the final round were Busch (the top Chevrolet), Blaney, Dillon, Buescher and Larson.
Among those who failed to advance were Daytona 500 William Byron (11th fastest) and Martin Truex Jr., who was 12th and the top performing Toyota driver.
“I don’t think we’re really surprised the Fords were up front in qualifying,” Truex said. “We were 27th last week, 12th today. Really enjoy racing here, It’s a lot of fun and I have high hopes for tomorrow.”
Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones was last among 37 cars and well off the pace, more than 13 mph slower than McDowell.
“Just too free. We missed it, but hopefully we’ll race good,” he said. “Fortunately, it’s a superspeedway so you’ve got a chance to get back up there, just have to get the balance right.”
|11
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.168
31.348
|0.002
|176.853
|12
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.188
31.368
|0.020
|176.741
|13
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.195
31.375
|0.007
|176.701
|14
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|1
|
+0.197
31.377
|0.002
|176.690
|15
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|1
|
+0.205
31.385
|0.008
|176.645
|16
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|1
|
+0.217
31.397
|0.012
|176.577
|17
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.243
31.423
|0.026
|176.431
|18
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.250
31.430
|0.007
|176.392
|19
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.251
31.431
|0.001
|176.386
|20
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|1
|
+0.264
31.444
|0.013
|176.313
|21
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.287
31.467
|0.023
|176.185
|22
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.295
31.475
|0.008
|176.140
|23
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.296
31.476
|0.001
|176.134
|24
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.299
31.479
|0.003
|176.117
|25
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.304
31.484
|0.005
|176.089
|26
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.326
31.506
|0.022
|175.966
|27
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.334
31.514
|0.008
|175.922
|28
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.339
31.519
|0.005
|175.894
|29
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.456
31.636
|0.117
|175.243
|30
|J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.485
31.665
|0.029
|175.083
|31
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|1
|
+0.491
31.671
|0.006
|175.050
|32
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.527
31.707
|0.036
|174.851
|33
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|1
|
+0.538
31.718
|0.011
|174.790
|34
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.799
31.979
|0.261
|173.364
|35
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.823
32.003
|0.024
|173.234
|36
|B. McLeodLIVE FAST MOTORSPORTS
|78
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+1.204
32.384
|0.381
|171.196
|37
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|1
|
+2.511
33.691
|1.307
|164.554
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024
Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024 Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024
Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation
Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation
“Frustrated” Ford demands urgent resolution to Red Bull's Horner investigation
“Frustrated” Ford demands urgent resolution to Red Bull's Horner investigation “Frustrated” Ford demands urgent resolution to Red Bull's Horner investigation
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine? Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments