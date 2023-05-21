McDowell warns Gibbs: "All that stuff comes around"
The All-Star Open is the race to make the race it is never without drama. Sunday at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway was no exception.
On Lap 57 of the 100-lap event, Gibbs got into the back of McDowell as they battled three-wide with Justin Haley for the second and final transfer spot.
McDowell and Haley crashed, while Gibbs escaped unscathed. He went on to take the lead, but would have to lap the wounded car of McDowell 20 laps later. McDowell made it difficult and turned down on Gibbs, causing the two drivers to make contact.
The payback cost Gibbs the race lead, but not a transfer spot, as he fended off Aric Almirola to finish second and advance into the All-Star Race.
McDowell did not hide his frustration, telling Fox Sports 1: "It's short track racing to try and get into the All-Star Race. Somebody is going to to leave with hurt feelings and I guess it's me. I got a great restart there, kind of worked the outside and got a couple guys. Was able to get down, but Ty just plowed into me. Just knocked me into the No. 31 (Haley) and spun us both out. Got a lot of damage from that.
"We ended up on the short side of it. It sucks. Felt like we had a pretty fast Ford Mustang, but at the same time, all that stuff comes around man. You can get away with it a few times, but it comes around. I don't have the budget for the fine, otherwise I would not be standing here. I would be standing down there.
Gibbs thought his aggressive move on McDowell was justified. "I understand (McDowell's) frustration, but at Martinsville we were running 18th and they clobbered us, about wrecked us. So I think it's honestly fair game. Racing to try and make it into the All-Star Race.
"I understand his frustration but we got in, so that's all that matters."
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
