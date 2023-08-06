Remainder of Michigan NASCAR Cup race postponed to Monday
The conclusion of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway has been postponed until Monday due to persistent rain in the area.
The start of Sunday’s race was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to rain but eventually got under way only to see the race placed under caution on lap 75 of 200 when it returned to area around the 2-mile oval.
After waiting more than 50 minutes, NASCAR decided to postpone the remainder of the race until 12 p.m. ET on Monday. It will be broadcast live on USA Network.
At the time the race was called, Tyler Reddick was in the lead, followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones.
Completing the top-10 running order were Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.
Stage 1
Truex held off a late charge from Wallace on a restart with six laps remaining and claimed the Stage 1 win. Ty Gibbs was third, Keselowski fourth and Larson fifth.
While battling Ryan Blaney for position, Kyle Busch spun and slammed into the Turn 2 wall, which knocked him out of the race after 15 laps.
Chase Elliott had a rear tire go down and crashed in Turn 2 just before the conclusion of the first stage which also sent him to the garage early.
Stage 2
Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Bowman was first off pit road and remained in the lead when the race resumed on lap 51.
Christopher Bell went to the inside of Bowman to briefly take the lead on lap 65 but then almost immediately spun out and hit the wall to bring out a caution.
Bell’s No. 20 Toyota suffered some damage but was able to remain in the race.
Following the caution for Bell’s incident, Reddick got around Bowman for the lead shortly after the restart.
NASCAR placed the race under caution on lap 75 as rain moved back into the area.
After a brief delay, NASCAR postponed the remainder of the race until noon ET on Monday.
