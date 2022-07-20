Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course
NASCAR Cup News

NAPA inks contract extension with Hendrick and Chase Elliott

NAPA has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to continue to sponsor Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Jim Utter
By:
NAPA inks contract extension with Hendrick and Chase Elliott

NAPA announced the contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports during Wednesday’s 2022 NAPA EXPO at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas.

NAPA’s deal covers 26 races each season on Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet.

“We could not be more excited to extend our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, especially in a year when we are reigniting our brand to meet the demands of the future,” said Marti Walsh, NAPA’s vice president of marketing.

“Hendrick Motorsports and Chase have long been part of the NAPA family and their passion and energy will be an important part of our journey in the years ahead.”

Prior to the start of this year’s Daytona 500, Hendrick announced Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion and son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, had signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Elliott’s previous contract with HMS was set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

“None of this is possible without NAPA,” Elliott, 26, said. “I’m so thankful for their commitment to our team and their passion for what we do every weekend. I’ve been lucky to meet a lot of great folks from across the country who work for NAPA.

“All of us are really proud to represent a company that takes care of its employees and its customers and is driven to be successful in every aspect. I’m looking forward to what’s to come and celebrating more wins together.”

Elliott became the Cup Series’ first three-time race winner this season with his victory at Atlanta two weeks ago. He currently leads the series standings and has qualified for the playoffs in all seven of his fulltime seasons.

Fans have voted Elliott NASCAR’s most popular driver for four consecutive years (2018-2021).

shares
comments

Related video

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course
Previous article

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course

Why the time is right for NASCAR's first street course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Why the time is right for NASCAR's first street course

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

NAPA inks contract extension with Hendrick and Chase Elliott
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NAPA inks contract extension with Hendrick and Chase Elliott

NAPA has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to continue to sponsor Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course

Less than a year remains before the NASCAR Cup Series debuts its first street course in downtown Chicago and there are plenty of remaining questions. We tried to answer a few.

Why the time is right for NASCAR's first street course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why the time is right for NASCAR's first street course

NASCAR will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023 and never in its history has its premier series competed on a street course. So, why now?

NASCAR adds Chicago street course race to 2023 schedule
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR adds Chicago street course race to 2023 schedule

NASCAR's schedule just got even more diverse with the addition of a street course race for the 2023 season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.