NAPA extends sponsorship of Hendrick driver Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Duel 1 in
2 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
9 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
16 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
30 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
44 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
51 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
65 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
72 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
79 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
85 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
93 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
100 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
107 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
114 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
121 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
128 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
135 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
142 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
148 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
156 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
177 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
184 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
191 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
197 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
205 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
211 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
218 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
226 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
233 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
240 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
247 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
254 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
261 days
R
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
268 days
R
NASCAR Cup
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NAPA extends sponsorship of Hendrick driver Chase Elliott

shares
comments
NAPA extends sponsorship of Hendrick driver Chase Elliott
By:
Feb 11, 2020, 2:00 PM

NAPA Auto Parts has extended its sponsorship of Cup Series star Chase Elliott for another two seasons.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS

Hendrick Motorsports on Tuesday announced NAPA had agreed to continue its 26-race majority sponsorship of Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet team through the 2022 season.

The Atlanta-based company began its relationship with Elliott as primary sponsor during the driver’s 2014 Xfinity Series season when he became NASCAR’s youngest-ever national series champion while earning rookie of the year and most popular driver honors.

NAPA’s support of Elliott continued through another full Xfinity Series schedule (2015), the driver’s five-race Cup Series debut (2015) and as majority sponsor of his first four years at the Cup level (2016-2019). NAPA expanded its number of primary races from 24 to 26 in 2018.

“NAPA constantly shows how committed they are to not only the success of their business but to the success of our team and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole,” Elliott said. “I’m so thankful for everything they’ve done for me since 2014.

“I get the chance to meet NAPA employees across the country throughout the NASCAR season, and to be able to represent all of them week in and week out is truly an honor. We look forward to having them on board for the years ahead.”

Read Also:

Elliott, 24, earned 2016 Cup Series rookie of the year honors and is coming off his fourth playoff appearance in as many full seasons. The native of Dawsonville, Ga., has Cup Series wins with crew chief Alan Gustafson and has been voted by fans as the series’ most popular driver for two consecutive years.

“We’ve had an incredible run with NAPA, and I know we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Chase has immense talent, is extremely popular with fans and has proven that he can win races and challenge for championships.

“There’s no limit to what he, Alan and the No. 9 team can accomplish together. We couldn’t do it without NAPA and look forward to continuing the tremendous relationship with their whole group.”

Next article
Axalta and Hendrick extend partnership through 2027

Previous article

Axalta and Hendrick extend partnership through 2027
About this article

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Final Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
11:35
11:35
Race
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

