Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Pair of Hendrick drivers face NASCAR playoff elimination
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

NASCAR to run 2022 preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum

By:

NASCAR’s Next Generation car will get an early debut next season at a new venue.

NASCAR officials announced Tuesday that it will hold its annual preseason exhibition Clash on Feb. 6, 2002, at the iconic Los Angeles Coliseum.

The Clash at the Coliseum will be a signature event as a part of the venue’s centennial celebration and mark the first time NASCAR’s prelude to the annual Daytona 500 will take place somewhere other than Daytona International Speedway.

The Coliseum’s traditional surface will be converted into a quarter-mile, asphalt short track. The exact configuration of the track is still being determined with various iterations of the surface being tested on iRacing.

“Los Angeles is synonymous with major sports and entertainment events, so we seized an innovative opportunity to showcase NASCAR at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president of strategy and innovation.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to take center stage in this market as we get our 2022 season underway.”

This season was the first time the Clash had not been run on the Daytona oval track and instead was held on the speedway’s road course configuration.

The Cup Series teams which participate in the 2022 Clash – which likely will be upwards of 25 entries – will utilize the Next Gen car, which is still undergoing its final on track testing.

The styling and composition of the new common Dallara-made chassis has allowed the Next Gen cars to better replicate the identities of their showroom counterparts.

The bodies of all three cars are symmetrical with lower greenhouses, shortened deck lids, and the car’s width was widened.

“From what I’ve heard, it will be like the layout of Bowman Gray Stadium, which has been incredibly popular. I think the one thing that is important to remember about Bowman Gray is that it’s not typically the best racing, but it’s the best entertainment in racing because of everything that happens on such a small track,” said former Cup driver and current Fox Sports analyst Jamie McMurray.

“I think anytime you can bring something new in and make it fresh – it’s a huge market for NASCAR and for partners and sponsors of the sport. So, I think this is a home run.”

The Clash at the Coliseum will be the first of two visits to Southern California, as NASCAR’s Cup will holds a points race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2022.

The remainder of the 2022 Cup Series schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday morning.

shares
comments

Related video

Pair of Hendrick drivers face NASCAR playoff elimination

Previous article

Pair of Hendrick drivers face NASCAR playoff elimination
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

2
Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

3
Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

9 h
4
Supercars

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season

3 h
5
Supercars

Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Latest news
NASCAR to run 2022 preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR to run 2022 preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum

1 h
Pair of Hendrick drivers face NASCAR playoff elimination
NAS

Pair of Hendrick drivers face NASCAR playoff elimination

Sep 13, 2021
Denny Hamlin "just needed a couple more laps" at Richmond
Video Inside
NAS

Denny Hamlin "just needed a couple more laps" at Richmond

Sep 12, 2021
Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race
Video Inside
NAS

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race

Sep 12, 2021
What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond
Video Inside
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond

Sep 10, 2021
Latest videos
NASCAR’s Clash to be run at L.A. Coliseum in 2022 00:44
NASCAR Cup
1 h

NASCAR’s Clash to be run at L.A. Coliseum in 2022

Ben Kennedy: NASCAR racing at the L.A. Coliseum ‘special’ 02:02
NASCAR Cup
1 h

Ben Kennedy: NASCAR racing at the L.A. Coliseum ‘special’

Kyle Larson after Richmond: ‘Probably finished where we deserved’ 01:22
NASCAR Cup
Sep 13, 2021

Kyle Larson after Richmond: ‘Probably finished where we deserved’

Martin Truex Jr. after Richmond win: ‘Very proud to win here tonight’ 02:37
NASCAR Cup
Sep 13, 2021

Martin Truex Jr. after Richmond win: ‘Very proud to win here tonight’

A Richmond regular: Martin Truex Jr. wins to advance to Round of 12 00:39
NASCAR Cup
Sep 13, 2021

A Richmond regular: Martin Truex Jr. wins to advance to Round of 12

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Justin Allgaier to return to JR Motorsports in 2022
NASCAR XFINITY

Justin Allgaier to return to JR Motorsports in 2022

Pair of Hendrick drivers face NASCAR playoff elimination Richmond II
NASCAR Cup

Pair of Hendrick drivers face NASCAR playoff elimination

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Trending Today

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season
Supercars Supercars

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season

Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Rally of Melbourne: Official Results
Other rally Other rally

Rally of Melbourne: Official Results

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000

NASCAR to run 2022 preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to run 2022 preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR to run 2022 preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to run 2022 preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum

Pair of Hendrick drivers face NASCAR playoff elimination
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Pair of Hendrick drivers face NASCAR playoff elimination

Denny Hamlin "just needed a couple more laps" at Richmond
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin "just needed a couple more laps" at Richmond

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.