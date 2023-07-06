Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta II Preview

NASCAR 2023 Atlanta II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR makes its first repeat visit of the 2023 season, heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Round 19 of 36.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Last weekend on the streets of Chicago, a wet and wild race ended with a historic victory. Shane van Gisbergen became the first driver in over 60 years to win on debut, driving the part-time Project91 entry.

He also became the first New Zealander to ever win a NASCAR race. The victory made it back-to-back Cup wins for Trackhouse Racing, who won the week prior at Nashville with Ross Chastain

Justin Haley finished second, just missing out on an upset win that would have catapulted him into the playoffs.

Despite a rough day and a final result outside the top-30, Martin Truex Jr. remains in control of regular season championship. William Byron trails him by 9pts and Chastain by 18pts. 

NASCAR now returns to Atlanta where Joey Logano was victorious earlier this year, completing a last-lap lap pass on fellow Ford driver Brad Keselowski.

Hendrick Motorsports swept both races last year with William Byron and Chase Elliott.

Ahead of the race, NASCAR changed the pit road speed limit for the sections that go along the apron through Turns 3 and 4. They've also added an additional minute to the DVP (damaged-vehicle policy) clock.

Read Also:
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Atlanta (and Mid-Ohio) schedule?

(This week, the national divisions are split with Cup and Xfinity at Atlanta, while the Truck Series goes road racing at Mid-Ohio ... Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, July 7

4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series Mid-Ohio practice - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series Mid-Ohio qualifying - FS1

6:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Mid-Ohio Race (42 laps) - FS1

Saturday, July 8

1:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series Mid-Ohio Race (67 laps) - FS1

4:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta qualifying - USA NETWORK

5:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series Atlanta qualifying - USA NETWORK

8:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta Race (163 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 9

7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta Race (260 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, July 9
  • TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (60/100/100) - 100 laps
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Atlanta?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Beard Motorsports is back with the No. 62 car and Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill behind the wheel. Cole Custer is also making his first Cup start of the year, driving the No. 51 RWR entry.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cole Custer

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

62

Austin Hill

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet
