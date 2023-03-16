NASCAR 2023 Atlanta schedule, entry list, and how to watch
There is no shortage of headlines as NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Round 5 of the 2023 Cup season.
Chevrolet has dominated the year so far, winning the first four races on the schedule for the first time since 2001.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, and William Byron have all visited Victory Lane with Byron winning back-to-back races at Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Kevin Harvick leads the regular season standings entering Atlanta, but you might be surprised by how. Ross Chastain looked set to leave Phoenix still atop the points, but yet another run-in with Denny Hamlin at the end of the race cost both drivers numerous positions and Chastain the points lead.
Hamlin was later fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points for admitting on his podcast that "it wasn't a mistake" and that he meant to wall Chastain.
Alex Bowman left the track in control of the points instead, but that was not to last either. On Wednesday, NASCAR released massive penalties against all four Hendrick Motorsports teams for modifying a single-source supplied part. Bowman fell to 23rd in the standings, while the other Hendrick teams and drivers (except Chase Elliott) fell even further. The same penalty was levied against Justin Haley and Kaulig Racing.
HMS has signaled its intention to appeal the penalties, which resulted in the loss of 400 owner points, 300 driver points, 40 playoff bonus points, and a $400,000 fine for the organization.
But looking ahead to Atlanta, it will be a triple-header weekend with all three national divisions present. Byron won this race last year, beating Chastain to the finish line.
Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, March 17
3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1
4:35 p.m. ET. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
Saturday, March 18
11:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
2:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (135 laps) - FS1
5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (163 laps) - FS1
Sunday, March 19
3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Ambetter Health 400 race (260 laps) – FOX
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, March 19th
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: 60/100/100 (260, 400 miles laps)
- TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway?
36 cars have entered the race, all with charters. There are no open entries. With Chase Elliott recovering from a broken tibia in his left leg, Josh Berry will again pilot the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet.
Todd Gilliland is back behind the wheel of No. 38 FRM Ford after spending a race in the No. 15 RWR entry, which is now being driven by J.J. Yeley.
Entry list for Phoenix
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Kyle Busch
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Josh Berry
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Justin Haley
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Todd Gilliland
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Alex Bowman
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
BJ McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
