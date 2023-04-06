NASCAR 2023 Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Kyle Larson earned his first win of the 2023 season and the 20th of his career at Richmond Raceway. He led a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 with 'super sub' Josh Berry finishing second.

This week, an Appeals Panel mostly upheld the penalties against Kaulig Racing for the modification of the hood louvers on the No. 31 car. The 100-point penalty was slightly reduced to 75pts. The team has not given up the fight and will appeal further.

Alex Bowman continues to lead the championship standings, now just four points clear of Ross Chastain.

Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the Bristol Dirt event, taking a dramatic victory after leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe collided in the final corner.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro and Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Bristol Dirt schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 7

5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

6:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

8:02 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

8:32 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

Saturday, April 8

4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying races - FS2

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying races - FS2

8:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps) - FS1

Sunday, April 9

7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Food City Dirt Race (250 laps) – FS1

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: 70/160/170 (400 total laps)

70/160/170 (400 total laps) TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang and Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Bristol Dirt?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Kaulig Racing is again entering a third car with dirt racing 'ringer' Jonathan Davenport making his Cup debut.

Anthony Alfredo will be making his first Cup start of the year, stepping behind the wheel of the No. 78 car.

Josh Berry is again subbing for an injured Chase Elliott in the No. 9 car, while J.J. Yeley returns to the No. 15 after Button drove it at COTA.

Entry list for Richmond