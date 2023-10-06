NASCAR 2023 Charlotte Roval schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Originally at 16, the playoffs saw the elimination of Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Michael McDowell in the first round.

Entering Charlotte, Tyler Reddick (-2pts), Bubba Wallace (-9pts), Ross Chastain (-10pts), and Kyle Busch (-26pts) are below the cut-line.

Ryan Blaney locked himself into the Round of 8 with a dramatic win at Talladega, beating Harvick in a photo finish. Harvick was later disqualified when his car failed post-race inspection.

Christopher Bell is the defending winner at the Charlotte Roval.

This week, NASCAR finally released the 2024 schedule. The Cup Series will race at Iowa Speedway for the very first time while the opening round of the playoffs so quite a shake-up. Atlanta Motor Speedway will now open the Round of 16, followed by Watkins Glen International. The Southern 500 at Darlington is now the regular season finale, and Texas Motor Speedway has been moved outside of the playoffs.

NASCAR has issued fines to drivers Matt Crafton ($25,000) and Nick Sanchez ($5,000) after a bloody altercation following the Truck race at Talladega. Additionally, Sanchez's father has been suspended for his involvement in the fight.

On Thursday, Hailie Deegan revealed plans to move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024, joining AM Racing.

Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang in victory lane Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, October 7

10:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming

10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network

1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (67 laps) - NBC

Sunday, October 8

2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (109 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, October 8

Sunday, October 8 TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (25/25/59) - 109 laps

(25/25/59) - 109 laps TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, CommScope Chevrolet Camaro, Chase Briscoe, Stewart Haas Racing, Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang, and Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at the Charlotte Roval?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Beard Motorsports has entered its No. 62 Chevrolet with Austin Hill behind the wheel. Mike Rockenfeller will make another start with Legacy Motor Club, driving the No. 42 Chevrolet. Zane Smith is in the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports, so FRM's Todd Gilliland will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford, while Andy Lally will pilot the No. 15 RWR entry.