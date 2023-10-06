Subscribe
NASCAR 2023 Charlotte Roval schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval hosts the Round of 12 elimination race, cutting the playoff field down to eight.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Originally at 16, the playoffs saw the elimination of Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Michael McDowell in the first round.

Entering Charlotte, Tyler Reddick (-2pts), Bubba Wallace (-9pts), Ross Chastain (-10pts), and Kyle Busch (-26pts) are below the cut-line.

Ryan Blaney locked himself into the Round of 8 with a dramatic win at Talladega, beating Harvick in a photo finish. Harvick was later disqualified when his car failed post-race inspection.

Christopher Bell is the defending winner at the Charlotte Roval.

This week, NASCAR finally released the 2024 schedule. The Cup Series will race at Iowa Speedway for the very first time while the opening round of the playoffs so quite a shake-up. Atlanta Motor Speedway will now open the Round of 16, followed by Watkins Glen International. The Southern 500 at Darlington is now the regular season finale, and Texas Motor Speedway has been moved outside of the playoffs.

NASCAR has issued fines to drivers Matt Crafton ($25,000) and Nick Sanchez ($5,000) after a bloody altercation following the Truck race at Talladega. Additionally, Sanchez's father has been suspended for his involvement in the fight.

On Thursday, Hailie Deegan revealed plans to move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024, joining AM Racing.

Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang in victory lane

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, October 7

10:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming 

10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming 

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network

1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (67 laps) - NBC

Sunday, October 8

2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (109 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, October 8
  • TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (25/25/59) - 109 laps
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, CommScope Chevrolet Camaro, Chase Briscoe, Stewart Haas Racing, Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang, and Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at the Charlotte Roval?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Beard Motorsports has entered its No. 62 Chevrolet with Austin Hill behind the wheel. Mike Rockenfeller will make another start with Legacy Motor Club, driving the No. 42 Chevrolet. Zane Smith is in the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports, so FRM's Todd Gilliland will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford, while Andy Lally will pilot the No. 15 RWR entry.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Andy Lally

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Mike Rockenfeller

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Todd Gilliland

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Bilicki

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

