NASCAR 2023 Chicago schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The NASCAR Cup Series will race on the city streets of Chicago for the first time in its 75-year history.
Last weekend at Nashville, Ross Chastain earned his first victory of the 2023 season, winning from pole position and leading 99 of 300 laps. It was the third victory of his Cup career.
Martin Truex Jr. finished second, and remains in control of the regular season championship. William Byron and Chastain trail him by 18 points.
NASCAR now heads to Chicago for something entirely different, with its first-ever trip to the street course.
This week in the news, the penalties against Erik Jones and the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club (LMC) group were upheld after the team appeal. Also, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and LMC co-owner Jimmie Johnson was originally scheduled to race at Chicago this Sunday, but has since withdrawn his No. 84 entry from the event after a family tragedy involving his in-laws.
Race winner Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Chicago schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, July 1
11:00 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
12:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
1:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (55 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, July 2
5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Grant Park 220 race (100 laps) – NBC
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, July 2
- TV show start time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (20/25/55) - 100 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Chicago?
37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Trackhouse Racing has entered a third car with three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen set to make his NASCAR debut. Former F1 World Champion Jenson Button is making his second start of the year, again driving the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing (RWR) Ford. IMSA racer Andy Lally has also joined the field as a 'ringer' of sorts, driving the No. 51 RWR Ford.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Jenson Button
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Erik Jones
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Andy Lally
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
91
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
