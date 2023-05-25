Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte Preview

NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 14 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Kyle Larson took a dominate victory in the All-Star Race at a newly revived North Wilkesboro Speedway last weekend.

NASCAR is back in action this Sunday for one of its crown jewel events and its longest race of the season -- the Coke 600.

Denny Hamlin is defending winner of the event, which wasn't lacking in action. After a four-wide battle for the win ended in a crash coming to the white flag, Hamlin held of then-teammate Kyle Busch to win the race.

This week, Hendrick Motorsports revealed that Alex Bowman will be back behind the wheel of the No. 48 car at Charlotte.

Trackhouse Racing also announced its newest Project 91 driver. Three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Course race.

Despite a late-race crash while battling for the Darlington win, Ross Chastain remains in control of the championship standings, 27 points ahead of Christopher Bell

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

What is the NASCAR at Charlotte schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 26

1:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

2:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

3:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series Race (100 laps) - FS1

8:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series Race (134 laps) - FS1

Saturday, May 27

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity race (200 laps) - FS1 (started moved up due to rain threat)

7:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

7:50 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

Sunday, May 28

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Coca-Cola 600 Race (400 laps) – FS1 

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (100/100/100/100) - 400 laps / 600 miles
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang wrecks

Who is racing at Charlotte?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. That one open entry would be seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, making his third start of the year. Zane Smith is behind the wheel of the No. 38 FRM Ford, so Todd Gilliland will drive the No. 51 RWR entry this weekend. Josh Berry is out of the No. 48 Hendrick Chevrolet as Bowman makes his return after a one-month recovery.

Entry list for Charlotte

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Todd Gilliland

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

84

Jimmie Johnson

Legacy Motor Club

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet
