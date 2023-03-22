NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Joey Logano won last weekend at Atlanta, completing a last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski to become the first Ford driver to reach Victory Lane this season.

With the win and stage points, Logano now takes over the championship standings, just ahead of Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain.

Chastain is the defending winner at COTA, moving A.J. Allmendinger to earn Trackhouse its first Cup victory as a team.

This week, NASCAR suspended Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams for one week after he defied race control and parked his car on track during the Atlanta NXS race.

Also this week, Cup and Truck teams got their first opportunity to test at North Wilkesboro Speedway in preparation for NASCAR's return to the iconic track.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at COTA schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 24

2:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - N/A

4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

6:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

Saturday, March 25

11:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (42 laps) - FS1

5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (48 laps) - FS1

Sunday, March 26

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race (68 laps) – FOX

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, March 26th

Sunday, March 26th TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: 15/15/38 (68 total laps)

15/15/38 (68 total laps) TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro mand Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Skittles Lime is Back Toyota Camry Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at COTA?

39 cars have entered the race in the biggest field since the Daytona 500. With Chase Elliott recovering from a broken tibia in his left leg, IMSA star Jordan Taylor will make his NASCAR debut driving the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet.

He is not the only interesting name joining the field this weekend. Former Formula 1 World Champions Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button will both be running the race with Button behind the wheel of the No. 15 RWR Ford and Raikkonen driving for Trackhouse in the No. 91 once again.

Conor Daly and Jimmie Johnson are back as well, making their first start since the 500.

Entry list for COTA