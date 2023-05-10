Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Darlington Preview

NASCAR 2023 Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 13 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Darlington (SC.) Raceway for 'Throwback Weekend.'

Nick DeGroot
By:

An incredible race at Kansas culminated in contact between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson as they battled for the win. Larson hit the wall and Hamlin claimed victory following the last-lap clash, but the action did not end there.

After the checkered flag, Noah Gragson confronted Ross Chastain on pit road and grabbed him by the firesuit. Chastain warned Gragson to stop before punching him in the face. The two were then quickly separated by security.

Gragson's frustration surrounded an incident exiting Turn 4 when he hit the wall while battling three-wide with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chastain. Chastain was in the middle lane and pushed up the track.

Chastain never made contact with Gragson but the situation resulted in Gragson hitting the outside wall. Gragson did come back down the track and hit the right-side of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet afterwards. Gragson then spun out a few laps later.

NASCAR penalized neither driver for the pit road altercation, but did suspend two Team Penske crew members after a wheel came apart on the No. 2 car of Austin Cindric.

NASCAR now heads to the iconic Darlington Raceway for 'Throwback Weekend' with Joey Logano as the defending race winner.

Chastain is in firm control of the championship standings, 31 points up on Christopher Bell.

Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

What is the NASCAR at Darlington schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 12

3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

3:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

5:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (147 laps) - FS1

Saturday, May 13

10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2

11:20 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps) - FOX

Sunday, May 14

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Goodyear 400 Race (293 laps) – FS1 

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, May 14
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (90/95/108) - 267 laps / 400 miles
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at Darlington?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Former Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman is making a surprise return this weekend, driving the No. 51 RWR entry. Josh Berry will again be behind the wheel of the No. 48 HMS Chevrolet, subbing for an injured Alex Bowman.

Entry list for Darlington

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Brennan Poole

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Josh Berry

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Ryan Newman

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet
