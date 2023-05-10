NASCAR 2023 Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 13 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Darlington (SC.) Raceway for 'Throwback Weekend.'
An incredible race at Kansas culminated in contact between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson as they battled for the win. Larson hit the wall and Hamlin claimed victory following the last-lap clash, but the action did not end there.
After the checkered flag, Noah Gragson confronted Ross Chastain on pit road and grabbed him by the firesuit. Chastain warned Gragson to stop before punching him in the face. The two were then quickly separated by security.
Gragson's frustration surrounded an incident exiting Turn 4 when he hit the wall while battling three-wide with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chastain. Chastain was in the middle lane and pushed up the track.
Chastain never made contact with Gragson but the situation resulted in Gragson hitting the outside wall. Gragson did come back down the track and hit the right-side of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet afterwards. Gragson then spun out a few laps later.
NASCAR penalized neither driver for the pit road altercation, but did suspend two Team Penske crew members after a wheel came apart on the No. 2 car of Austin Cindric.
NASCAR now heads to the iconic Darlington Raceway for 'Throwback Weekend' with Joey Logano as the defending race winner.
Chastain is in firm control of the championship standings, 31 points up on Christopher Bell.
Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Darlington schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, May 12
3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1
3:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1
5:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1
5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (147 laps) - FS1
Saturday, May 13
10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2
11:20 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps) - FOX
Sunday, May 14
3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Goodyear 400 Race (293 laps) – FS1
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, May 14
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (90/95/108) - 267 laps / 400 miles
- TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Chevrolet Camaro, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Black's Tire Ford Mustang, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, AG1 by Athletic Greens Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Darlington?
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Former Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman is making a surprise return this weekend, driving the No. 51 RWR entry. Josh Berry will again be behind the wheel of the No. 48 HMS Chevrolet, subbing for an injured Alex Bowman.
Entry list for Darlington
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Austin Cindric
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Brennan Poole
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Josh Berry
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Ryan Newman
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Related video
Two Penske crew members suspended for loose wheel
Parsons honored as his dream of a revived North Wilkesboro is realized
Latest news
Petrucci's Le Mans MotoGP return "a mission impossible"
Petrucci's Le Mans MotoGP return "a mission impossible" Petrucci's Le Mans MotoGP return "a mission impossible"
Delage name returns to Le Mans in IDEC Sport partnership
Delage name returns to Le Mans in IDEC Sport partnership Delage name returns to Le Mans in IDEC Sport partnership
Marquez to test new Kalex chassis on Honda at MotoGP French GP
Marquez to test new Kalex chassis on Honda at MotoGP French GP Marquez to test new Kalex chassis on Honda at MotoGP French GP
Parsons honored as his dream of a revived North Wilkesboro is realized
Parsons honored as his dream of a revived North Wilkesboro is realized Parsons honored as his dream of a revived North Wilkesboro is realized
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.