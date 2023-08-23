Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Cup team co-owner and former driver Tifft makes racing return
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II Preview

NASCAR 2023 Daytona II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

One race remains in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, which concludes with a 400-mile race around the high banks of Daytona Int. Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Built.com Chevrolet Camaro, Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger/ NOS Chevrolet Camaro

With William Byron taking his series-leading fifth win of the 2023 season at Watkins Glen, 15 drivers have locked themselves into the playoffs. 

The 16th and final spot belongs to Bubba Wallace. While Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez still have a potential path in on points alone, it's likely a must-win situation for the 16 full-time drivers behind Wallace in the standings.

Last year, Austin Dillon won his way into the playoffs at Daytona after most of the field was eliminated in a late-race crash when rain hit the track.

Another battle that remains undecided is the regular season championship. Martin Truex Jr. has it, but his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin is 39pts back and still in the hunt.

Rumors are growing surrounding Hamlin's ongoing contract negotiations with JGR, which have been complicated by the 23XI Racing. Hamlin spoke on the situation last weekend at Watkins Glen.

This week, it was announced that Netflix will partner with NASCAR to create a five-part docuseries following the 2023 Cup Series playoffs, set to debut in early 2024.

Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Daytona and Milwaukee schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change; Cup and Xfinity Series at Daytona while the Truck Series is at Milwaukee)

Friday, August 25

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App

5:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (100 laps) - USA NETWORK

Saturday, August 26

2:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice (Milwaukee) - N/A

7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Daytona Race (160 laps) - NBC

Sunday, August 27

11:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (Milwaukee) - FOX SPORTS 2

1:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards series race (Milwaukee) (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

4:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (Milwaukee) (175 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

How can I watch?

  • Date: Saturday, August 26
  • TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (35/60/65) - 160 laps
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Aric Almirola, Stewart Haas Racing, Smithfield Ford Mustang, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Cares Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Daytona?

39 cars are on the entry list with three entries. Both Kaulig Racing and Front Row Motorsports are entering a third car with Chandler Smith driving the No. 13 Chevrolet for Kaulig and Riley Herbst driving the No. 36 Ford for FRM. Beard Motorsports is entering the race with Austin Hill in the No. 62 Chevrolet. Josh Berry will be driving the #42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

13

Chandler Smith

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Brennan Poole

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

36

Riley Herbst

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Josh Berry

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

62

Austin Hill

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

