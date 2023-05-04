NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 12 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup season to Kansas Speedway.
A thrilling race at Dover saw Martin Truex Jr. make the most of a two-tire strategy call, snapping a 54-race winless streak and fending off Ross Chastain in the closing laps.
Chastain moves into the lead of the regular season championship, three points clear of Christopher Bell. He was once again the center of drama after a run-in with the slower car of Brennan Poole sent him spinning and collected Kyle Larson.
Kansas may be another good week for Toyota drivers. 23XI Racing swept the Kansas races in 2022 with Kurt Busch winning the first race and Bubba Wallace winning ther later in the year.
This week, it was revealed that Legacy Motor Club will switch from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2024, putting the most fulltime TRD-backed teams on the grid since 2011.
Richard Childress Racing lost its appeal this week and all penalties against the No. 3 team were upheld.
What is the NASCAR at Kansas schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, May 6
12:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1
12:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1
2:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps) - FS1
5:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1
5:50 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
8:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FS1
Sunday May 7
3:00 p.m. ET – Advent Health 400 Race (267 laps) – FS1
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, May 7
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (80/85/102) - 267 laps / 400 miles
- TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at Kansas
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Josh Bilicki is back behind the wheel of the No. 78 while RWR will keep their Dover driver lineup with Brennan Poole in the No. 15 and J.J. Yeley in the No. 51.
Entry list for Kansas
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Brennan Poole
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Bubba Wallace
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Josh Berry
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Josh Bilicki
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny"
Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races
