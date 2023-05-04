Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Kansas Preview

NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 12 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup season to Kansas Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Advent Health Chevrolet Camaro and Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Menards/Monster Ford Mustang

A thrilling race at Dover saw Martin Truex Jr. make the most of a two-tire strategy call, snapping a 54-race winless streak and fending off Ross Chastain in the closing laps.

Chastain moves into the lead of the regular season championship, three points clear of Christopher Bell. He was once again the center of drama after a run-in with the slower car of Brennan Poole sent him spinning and collected Kyle Larson.

Kansas may be another good week for Toyota drivers. 23XI Racing swept the Kansas races in 2022 with Kurt Busch winning the first race and Bubba Wallace winning ther later in the year.

This week, it was revealed that Legacy Motor Club will switch from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2024, putting the most fulltime TRD-backed teams on the grid since 2011.

Richard Childress Racing lost its appeal this week and all penalties against the No. 3 team were upheld.

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro and Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Jockey Chevrolet Camaro

What is the NASCAR at Kansas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, May 6

12:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

12:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

2:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps) - FS1

5:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

5:50 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

8:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FS1

Sunday May 7

3:00 p.m. ET – Advent Health 400 Race (267 laps) – FS1 

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, May 7
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (80/85/102) - 267 laps / 400 miles
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Menards/Monster Ford Mustang and Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro and Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry

Who is racing at Kansas

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Josh Bilicki is back behind the wheel of the No. 78 while RWR will keep their Dover driver lineup with Brennan Poole in the No. 15 and J.J. Yeley in the No. 51.

Entry list for Kansas

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Brennan Poole

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Josh Berry

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Bilicki 

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

