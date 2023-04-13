NASCAR 2023 Martinsville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for Round 9 of the 2023 season.
Christopher Bell earned Joe Gibbs Racing its first win of the year on the dirt at Bristol, fending off Tyler Reddick in the closing laps. He became the eighth different winner in the first nine races.
The victory also vaulted him into the championship lead, 13 points clear of Ross Chastain.
William Byron enters Martinsville as the defending winner of the April event, beating Joey Logano.
This week, Cody Ware was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after he was arrested for assault.
In other news, Chase Elliott is returning to competition this weekend after missing six races due to a leg injury. Additionally, Chase Briscoe underwent surgery for a broken middle finger.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, SiriusXM Radio Toyota Camry, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro and Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Martinsville schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, April 14
3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1
5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1
5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series race (200 laps) - FS1
Saturday, April 15
4:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2
5:20 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS2
7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - FS1
Sunday, April 16
3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup NOCO 400 Race (250 laps) – FS1
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, April 16
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (80/100/220) - 400 laps
- TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Martinsville
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries.
Elliott's return means a change behind the wheel of the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet, with Josh Berry now stepping aside.
Reigning Truck Series champion Zane Smith will drive the No. 51 RWR Ford, replacing the suspended Ware.
Entry list for Martinsville
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
13
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Chevrolet
|
14
|
Chase Briscoe
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|JJ Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
Tyler Reddick
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Zane Smith
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Anthony Alfredo
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Chase Elliott: Return at Martinsville "is going to be tough"
Latest news
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.