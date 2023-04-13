Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville Preview

NASCAR 2023 Martinsville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for Round 9 of the 2023 season.

NASCAR 2023 Martinsville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Christopher Bell earned Joe Gibbs Racing its first win of the year on the dirt at Bristol, fending off Tyler Reddick in the closing laps. He became the eighth different winner in the first nine races.

The victory also vaulted him into the championship lead, 13 points clear of Ross Chastain.

William Byron enters Martinsville as the defending winner of the April event, beating Joey Logano.

This week, Cody Ware was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after he was arrested for assault.

In other news, Chase Elliott is returning to competition this weekend after missing six races due to a leg injury. Additionally, Chase Briscoe underwent surgery for a broken middle finger.

What is the NASCAR at Martinsville schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 14

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series race (200 laps) - FS1

Saturday, April 15

4:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2

5:20 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS2

7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - FS1

Sunday, April 16

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup NOCO 400 Race (250 laps) – FS1

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, April 16
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (80/100/220) - 400 laps
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at Martinsville

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries.

Elliott's return means a change behind the wheel of the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet, with Josh Berry now stepping aside.

Reigning Truck Series champion Zane Smith will drive the No. 51 RWR Ford, replacing the suspended Ware.

Entry list for Martinsville

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

13

Jonathan Davenport

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Zane Smith

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Anthony Alfredo

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

