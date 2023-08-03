NASCAR 2023 Michigan schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 23 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Michigan International Speedway.
Chris Buescher earned victory last weekend at Richmond, capturing his third career Cup win. It was RFK Racing's first win of the 2023 season.
Martin Truex Jr. remains in control of the regular season championship, 39pts ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin.
Michael McDowell still holds the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, 18 points ahead of rookie Ty Gibbs.
Kevin Harvick is the defending winner at Michigan, beating Bubba Wallace to the checkered flag last year.
This week, Corey LaJoie agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Spire Motorsports.
Shane van Gisbergen will make his NASCAR oval debut in the Truck Series race at IRP, driving for Niece Motorsports.
The 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class was also revealed. Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, and Donnie Allison were chosen. Janet Guthrie will be honored with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.
Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Michigan schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, August 4
3:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
6:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps) - FS1
Saturday, August 5
12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (125 laps) - NBC
Sunday, August 6
2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Michigan race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, August 6
- TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (45/75/80) - 200 laps
- TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Busch Light Apple #BuschelOfBusch Ford Mustang and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Toyota Camry
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Michigan?
37 cars are on the entry list with one open entries. Beard Motorsports is entering Sunday's race with Austin Hill driving the No. 62 Chevrolet.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Corey LaJoie
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
Chris Buescher
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Bubba Wallace
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Michael McDowell
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
62
|
Austin Hill
|
Beard Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
