NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

A frantic race at Atlanta with rain threatening saw many interesting names up front and with a chance to win, but in the end it was a familiar driver capturing the checkered flag.

William Byron claimed his series-leading fourth win of the 2023 season, just ahead of Daniel Suarez and A.J. Allmendinger as rain forced he race to be called 75 laps shy of the scheduled distance.

The victory moves Byron into the regular season points lead, 21 points ahead of Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR now makes its annual visit to NHMS where Christopher Bell was victorious last year.

This week, it was announced that Busch Light will partner with Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing in a multi-year deal following the retirement of Kevin Harvick, who has partnered with Anheuser-Busch since 2011.

NASCAR also released an updated list of Hall of Fame nominees for 2024 with Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus joining the Modern Era ballot. The Pioneer Ballot added Donnie Allison.

On Wednesday, Live Fast Motorsports revealed that Sheldon Creed will make his Cup debut with the team later this year at Kansas.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, July 14

5:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, July 15

12:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:50 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 16

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 Race (301 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, July 16

Sunday, July 16 TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (70/115/116) - 301 laps

(70/115/116) - 301 laps TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing at New Hampshire?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Cole Custer is again racing this weekend, making his second start of the year in the No. 51 RWR entry. Ryan Newman is also racing, driving the No. 15 as an RWR teammate to Custer. New Hampshire is the site of Newman's first Cup win, nearly 21 years ago. This weekend will be his 727th Cup start.