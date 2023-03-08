NASCAR 2023 at Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The west coast swing concludes with Round 4 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR has seen three different winners in the first three races with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. snapping a 199-race winless streak to win Daytona 500. The following week at Fontana, Kyle Busch won in just his second start as a Richard Childress Racing driver. And then it was William Byron winning at Las Vegas, leading a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3.
Ross Chastain tops the championship standings entering Phoenix.
Fords swept both races at Phoenix last year with Chase Briscoe earning his first career Cup win in the March race and Joey Logano taking the checkered flag and the championship in the November finale.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series will also be racing this weekend at Phoenix.
Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, March 10
6:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2
8:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FS2
Saturday, March 11
12:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1
1:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
2:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FS1
Sunday, March 12
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup United Rentals Work United 500 race (312 laps) – FOX
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, March 12th
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: 60/65/127 (312 laps)
- TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Fry's/ NOS Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Phoenix Raceway?
36 cars have entered the race, all with charters. There are no open entries. With Chase Elliott recovering from a broken tibia in his left leg, Josh Berry will again pilot the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet.
Todd Gilliland is switching from the FRM-fielded No. 38 Ford to the No. 15 RWR Ford as Zane Smith takes over the No. 38 this weekend. Smith is running a partial schedule and they will share the car.
Entry list for Phoenix
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Kyle Busch
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Josh Berry
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Chase Briscoe
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Todd Gilliland
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Zane Smith
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
BJ McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
