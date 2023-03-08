Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Preview

NASCAR 2023 at Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The west coast swing concludes with Round 4 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season at Phoenix Raceway.

Nick DeGroot
By:

NASCAR has seen three different winners in the first three races with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. snapping a 199-race winless streak to win Daytona 500. The following week at Fontana, Kyle Busch won in just his second start as a Richard Childress Racing driver. And then it was William Byron winning at Las Vegas, leading a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3.

Ross Chastain tops the championship standings entering Phoenix.

Fords swept both races at Phoenix last year with Chase Briscoe earning his first career Cup win in the March race and Joey Logano taking the checkered flag and the championship in the November finale.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series will also be racing this weekend at Phoenix.

Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 10

6:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2

8:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FS2

Saturday, March 11

12:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

1:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

2:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FS1

Sunday, March 12

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup United Rentals Work United 500 race (312 laps) – FOX 

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, March 12th
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: 60/65/127 (312 laps)
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Fry's/ NOS Chevrolet Camaro

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Fry's/ NOS Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Phoenix Raceway?

36 cars have entered the race, all with charters. There are no open entries. With Chase Elliott recovering from a broken tibia in his left leg, Josh Berry will again pilot the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet. 

Todd Gilliland is switching from the FRM-fielded No. 38 Ford to the No. 15 RWR Ford as Zane Smith takes over the No. 38 this weekend. Smith is running a partial schedule and they will share the car.

Entry list for Phoenix

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Josh Berry

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Todd Gilliland

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

