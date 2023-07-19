Subscribe
NASCAR 2023 Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR heads to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway for Round 21 of the 2023 Cup Series season.

Nick DeGroot
Martin Truex Jr. dominated at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, leading 254 of 301 laps on his way to his third win of the 2023 season. The race was run on Monday after extreme weather forced NASCAR to postpone the event.

The victory allowed Truex to regain control of the regular season points lead. He now leads William Byron by 17pts.

NASCAR now heads to Pocono where Chase Elliott is the defending winner. Denny Hamlin had originally won the race, but he and then-teammate Kyle Busch were disqualified after failing post-race inspection. Elliott, who finished third, inherited the race win. NASCAR's Most Popular Driver is currently in dire need of a race win to make the playoffs, with just six more races before the regular season comes to an end.

This weekend is a triple-header with the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series all competing at the Tricky Triangle. Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon are among the Cup drivers who have entered the Xfinity race. Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, and Christopher Bell have all entered the Truck race.

It was announced this week that another Supercars star will give NASCAR a try later this year. Following Shane van Gisbergen's stunning win on debut at Chicago, Brodie Kostecki will now make his debut at the Indianapolis RC with Richard Childress Racing.

What is the NASCAR at Pocono schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, July 21

1:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

2:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

3:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (60 laps) - FS1

Saturday, July 22

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (60 laps) - FS1

2:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

3:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 23

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Pocono Race (160 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, July 23
  • TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (30/65/65) - 160 laps
  • TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at Pocono?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Cole Custer will compete in his third consecutive Cup race of the year, again driving the No. 51 RWR entry. J.J. Yeley is back behind the wheel of the No. 15 RWR entry after Ryan Newman drove the car at New Hampshire.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cole Custer

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet
