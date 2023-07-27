NASCAR 2023 Richmond II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Following a dramatic race at Pocono, NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for Round 22 of the 2023 Cup season.
Denny Hamlin took a controversial victory last weekend at Pocono after pushing Kyle Larson into the outside wall on a late-race restart.
He claimed the checkered flag to a chorus of boos, but there were no apologies from the veteran driver after earning his 50th career win and Toyota's 600th in NASCAR.
He led a Toyota 1-2-3 with 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick in second and Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. finishing third.
Truex has extended his lead in the regular season championship, now leading William Byron by 30 points.
Michael McDowell holds the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, 17 points ahead of A.J. Allmendinger and 23 points clear of Daniel Suarez.
Larson is the most recent winner at Richmond, taking victory in a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 finish earlier this year.
There's been some Silly Season news recently with Justin Haley revealing that he will leave Kaulig Racing at the end of the year, joining Rick Ware Racing in a multi-year deal.
Spire Motorsports named Kevin 'Bono' Manion as the new crew chief for Ty Dillon this week, while Legacy Motor Club appointed Cal Wells III as the race team's new CEO.
What is the NASCAR at Richmond and Road America) schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change; Cup and Trucks are racing at Richmond while the Xfinity Series is racing at Road America)
Friday, July 28
5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
5:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A
5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A
6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
Saturday, July 29
12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
12:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America Race (45 laps) - NBC
7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series Richmond Race (250 laps) - FS1
Sunday, July 30
3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Richmond Race (400 laps) - USA NETWORK
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, July 23
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (70/160/170) - 400 laps
- TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at Richmond?
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Ryan Newman is back behind the wheel of the No. 51 RWR entry, while Kaulig will have Derek Kraus practice and qualifying the No. 16 car for A.J. Allmendinger while he competes in Saturday's Xfinity race at Road America.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger (Derek Kraus to practice and qualify car)
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Justin Haley
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
Tyler Reddick
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Ryan Newman
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Ty Dillon
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
