NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Richmond Raceway hosts the first points-paying short track race of the year for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Tyler Reddick earned Toyota its first win of the year at COTA, surviving multiple overtime restarts to win the race. It was his fourth career win and his third at a road course.

Jenson Button was best amongst the international stars. Fellow F1 World Champion was Kimi Raikkonen 29th after getting collected in a late-race incident. 

This week, an Appeals Panel amended the penalties issued to Hendrick Motorsports over the modification of the hood louvers on all four HMS cars. Although the crew chief suspensions and fines totaling $400,000 remain, the large points penalties have all been rescinded.

This puts Alex Bowman back to the top of the standings, 15 points ahead of Ross Chastain.

NASCAR also issued a $50,000 fine to Daniel Suarez for running into other vehicles on pit road following the Cup race at COTA. He was frustrated with both Bowman and his teammate Chastain.

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry and Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Netspend Chevrolet Camaro

What is the NASCAR at Richmond/Texas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

*NOTE: The NASCAR Truck Series is at Texas Motor Speedway alongside IndyCar this weekend, while Cup and Xfinity are racing at Richmond Raceway.

Saturday, April 1

8:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

8:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

10:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

10:50 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

11:15 a.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Richmond race (250 laps) - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas race (167 laps) - FS1

Sunday, April 2

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Toyota Owners 400 Richmond race (400 laps) – FS1 

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, April 2
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: 70/160/170 (400 total laps)
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, A SHOC Chevrolet Camaron

Who is racing at Richmond?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Kaulig Racing is entering a third car for the first time since the Daytona 500. The No. 13 Chevrolet will once again be driven by Chandler Smith. After missing the field for the 500, Richmond will now be his Cup debut.

Anthony Alfredo will be making his first Cup start of the year, stepping behind the wheel of the No. 78 car.

Josh Berry is again subbing for an injured Chase Elliott in the No. 9 car, while J.J. Yeley returns to the No. 15 after Button drove it at COTA.

Entry list for Richmond

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Josh Berry

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

13

Chandler Smith

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Anthony Alfredo

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

