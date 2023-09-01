NASCAR 2023 Southern 500 schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have arrived. 16 drivers are separated by just 36 points with the Southern 500 at Darlington serving as the first of ten battlegrounds.
Bubba Wallace secured the final spot in the playoffs at Daytona as Chris Buescher led Brad Keselowski in a 1-2 finish for RFK Racing.
Chase Elliott finished fourth and missed the playoffs for the first time in his career. 2022 playoff drivers Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman also missed the cut.
Martin Truex Jr. locked up the regular season title, but it's William Byron who now sits atop the reset points standing. Take a look at the updates playoff standings below:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|2036
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|2036
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|2025
|4
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|3
|2021
|5
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|2019
|6
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|2017
|7
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|1
|2014
|8
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|2011
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|0
|2010
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|1
|2009
|11
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|1
|2008
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|1
|2008
|13
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|1
|2007
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|2005
|15
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|0
|2004
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2000
Byron is the most recent Cup winner at Darlington, taking the checkered flag earlier this year after Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson collided on a late restart. But it's Erik Jones who is the defending winner of the Southern 500, taking an upset victory last September.
This week, it was announced that Cindric and Harrison Burton would swap crew chiefs after both drivers failed to make the playoffs. Joe Gibbs Racing also swapped pit crews between the No. 20 team of Christopher Bell and the No. 54 team of Ty Gibbs.
On the Truck side, Matt DiBenedetto announced that he will not return to Rackley W.A.R. in 2024 and is "exploring all options in all three series." NASCAR also penalized title contender Ty Majeski after finding an issue relating to a right-rear tire that was confiscated from the truck during pre-qualifying inspection last weekend.
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Darlington schedule
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, September 2
10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App
11:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App
12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, September 3
6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Darlington Race (367 laps) - USA NETWORK
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, September 3rd
- TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (115/115/1376) - 367 laps
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Moen Ford Mustang, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing in the Southern 500 at Darlington
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar will be making his second Cup start of the year, this time driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. Ryan Newman is back behind the wheel of the No. 51 RWR Ford with J.J. Yeley returning to the No. 15 RWR Ford.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Austin Cindric
|
Ford
|
3
|
Austin Dillon
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
Brad Keselowski
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Chase Briscoe
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
Chris Buescher
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Harrison Burton
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Bubba Wallace
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Carson Hocevar
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Erik Jones
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Alex Bowman
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
B.J. McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
Daniel Suarez
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
