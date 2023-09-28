Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II Preview

NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs hit the halfway point with this weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:

William Byron locked himself into the Round of 8 with a big victory last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Ross Chastain was second and Bubba Wallace, who led a race-high 111 laps, finished third.

A late-race crash while battling for the lead dropped Kyle Larson down to just two points ahead of the elimination zone. He is just ahead of Wallace, whose 23XI Racing team-mate Tyler Reddick is three points out. Ryan Blaney is 11pts behind and Kyle Busch is 17pts out.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the playoff race at Talladega, with Busch being the most recent Talladega winner after taking the checkered flag earlier this year. 

NASCAR announced this week that North Wilkesboro will again host the All-Star Race in 2024, with the surface finally being repaved before the event.

In the Xfinity Series, Sammy Smith revealed that he will leave Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the 2023 season with plans to join JR Motorsports next year. Hendrick Motorsports announced that they will run two additional NXS races with Boris Said racing at the Charlotte Roval and Rajah Caruth running the Phoenix finale.

In the Truck Series, Kyle Busch announced that he has sold his race team to Spire Motorsports in a shock announcement.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Talladega schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, September 30

10:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS2

1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (100 laps) - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Sunday, October 1

2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (188 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, October 1
  • TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (60/60/68) - 188 laps
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Dex Imaging Ford Mustang and Noah Gragson, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro big wreck

Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Dex Imaging Ford Mustang and Noah Gragson, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro big wreck

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Talladega?

38 cars are on the entry list with two open entries. Kaulig Racing is entering a third car with Chandler Smith behind the wheel and Front Row Motorsports will enter a third car with Riley Herbst driving.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

13

Chandler Smith

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Brennan Poole

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

36

Riley Herbst

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Carson Hocevar

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

