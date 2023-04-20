Subscribe
NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 10 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Talladega Superspeedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Hendrick Motorsports is back on top with Kyle Larson earning his second win of the 2023 season at Martinsville, beating Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.

Christopher Bell remains in control of the championship lead, five points clear of Ross Chastain.

Chastain enters Talladega as the defending winner of the April event, which marks his most recent Cup Series victory.

This week, Kaulig Racing had all points penalties rescinded during its final appeal, which came at the request of NASCAR in the interest of fairness.

Additionally, the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon was penalized after being taken back to the R&D Center for further inspection. They were docked 60 driver and owner points, as well as five playoff points. Crew chief Keith Rodden was suspended for the next two races and fined $75,000 as well.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Verizon 5G Ford Mustang

Photo by: Jared East / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Talladega schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 21

5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

Saturday, April 22

10:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

12:30 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps) - FS1

4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps) - FS1

Sunday, April 23

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup GEICO 500 Race (188 laps) – FOX

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, April 23
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (60/60/68) - 400 laps / 500 miles
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops /TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil\Autotrader Ford Mustang, Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, U.S. Air Force Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Talladega

38 cars are on the entry list with two open entries.

Zane Smith will be back behind the wheel of the No. 38 FRM Ford, so the team will enter a third car (No. 36) for Todd Gilliland.

Beard Motorsports will be making their first appearance since the Daytona 500, where they failed to make the race. Austin Hill will again be piloting the car.

Entry list for Talladega

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

13

Jonathan Davenport

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

36

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

62

Austin Hill

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

Elliott "excited about the challenge" to make NASCAR playoffs
NASCAR penalizes Austin Dillon and RCR No. 3 team

NASCAR Cup

All Kaulig points penalties rescinded at the request of NASCAR

NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

NASCAR Cup

