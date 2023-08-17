Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen Preview

NASCAR 2023 Watkins Glen schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The playoff picture has shifted dramatically after Michael McDowell's big win at the Indianapolis Road Course.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

McDowell battled Daniel Suarez and later Chase Elliott, holding on to earn his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first since the 2021 Daytona 500.

Ford has now won three straight Cup races. McDowell's win locked him into the playoffs and moved Bubba Wallace down to the cut-line, who now holds a 28-point buffer to Suarez.

Truex continues to lead the regular season standings, now 60pts clear of his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner at Watkins Glen. With just two races to go in the playoffs, there have been 14 different winners with 13 of them now locked into the playoffs (Shane van Gisbergen not eligible).

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Watkins Glen schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, August 18

6:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (41 laps) - FS1

Saturday, August 19

10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App

11:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (82 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, August 20

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen Race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, August 20
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (20/20/50) - 90 laps
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry and Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, SiriusXM Radio Toyota Camry

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry and Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, SiriusXM Radio Toyota Camry

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Watkins Glen?

36 cars are on the entry list with three no entries. Mike Rockenfeller is again driving the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet while Andy Lally moves from the No. 51 RWR Ford to the No. 15. Cole Custer is back behind the wheel of the No. 51 machine.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Andy Lally

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Mike Rockenfeller

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cole Custer

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Bilicki

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

