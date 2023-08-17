NASCAR 2023 Watkins Glen schedule, entry list, and how to watch

McDowell battled Daniel Suarez and later Chase Elliott, holding on to earn his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first since the 2021 Daytona 500.

Ford has now won three straight Cup races. McDowell's win locked him into the playoffs and moved Bubba Wallace down to the cut-line, who now holds a 28-point buffer to Suarez.

Truex continues to lead the regular season standings, now 60pts clear of his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner at Watkins Glen. With just two races to go in the playoffs, there have been 14 different winners with 13 of them now locked into the playoffs (Shane van Gisbergen not eligible).

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Watkins Glen schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, August 18

6:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (41 laps) - FS1

Saturday, August 19

10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App

11:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (82 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, August 20

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen Race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (20/20/50) - 90 laps

(20/20/50) - 90 laps TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry and Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, SiriusXM Radio Toyota Camry Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Watkins Glen?

36 cars are on the entry list with three no entries. Mike Rockenfeller is again driving the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet while Andy Lally moves from the No. 51 RWR Ford to the No. 15. Cole Custer is back behind the wheel of the No. 51 machine.