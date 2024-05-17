NASCAR All-Star Race: Qualifying and pit crew challenge postponed
Persistent rain in the area on Friday night forced NASCAR to postpone All-Star Race qualifying and the pit crew challenge at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.
The session for the 17 eligible drivers and teams already locked in the All-Star Race main event on Sunday night has been rescheduled for 11:40 p.m. ET a.m. Saturday following Truck Series qualifying.
More rain is forecast for Saturday but it’s not likely to arrive until later in the afternoon.
While last season’s qualifying was based solely on the results of the pit crew challenge, this season will include the traditional qualifying lap as well.
Drivers will take the green flag, run one full lap at speed, and on the second lap proceed to one of two NASCAR designated pit stalls for a four-tire stop with mock fuel delivery. When the pit stop is complete, the cars will exit pit road and race back to the checkered flag.
The qualifying time will be the total elapsed time from green flag to checkered flag, and the pole sitter will start on the pole for Heat Race 1 and the All-Star main event.
The pit crew with the fastest stop during the All-Star qualifying attempt (no penalties) is the winner of the challenge. Pit crew challenge results will determine pit picking order for the main event.
All Star Open qualifying
Rain interrupted the completion of All Star Open qualifying, preventing the two final cars from getting clean laps in so the remainder of the session was canceled.
The field for the 20-car race was set by driver points, which puts Ty Gibbs – who was fastest in Friday’s practice – on the pole. Alex Bowman will share the front row with Gibbs.
Sunday’s All-Star Open will consist of 100 laps and there will be an ‘All-Star’ caution at Lap 50, at which time teams must perform a four-tire pit stop.
At the end, three Open drivers will advance to the main event – the top two race finishers and the fan vote winner.
