NASCAR bans the Ross Chastain wall-ride maneuver
No one ever expected to see what played out in the final lap of the Martinsville cut-off race last October, and now, it's unlikely to ever be seen again.
NASCAR has decided to ban Ross Chastain's now famous wall-ride maneuver, which secured him a place in the Championship 4.
It will be illegal at all types of tracks. NASCAR's new Senior Vice President of competition, Elton Sawyer, said the change was based on safety considerations.
NASCAR issued the following update to teams this week regarding the Chastain move:
"NASCAR will deem any future use of that maneuver as unsafe per Section 10.5.2.6.A of the NASCAR Rule Book. To ensure that our competitors do not employ strategies that may compromise the safety of themselves, other competitors or fans, NASCAR will issue a time penalty to any vehicle that attempts an unsafe maneuver such as the one performed at Martinsville.
"This is not a new rule. The safety language has existed in the rule book, and following Martinsville, we evaluated it, and chose to officiate consistently for the final race of 2022. Since the end of the season, we have worked with the drivers and teams to discuss the best way to officiate/interpret the rule for 2023, and we believe this is the right interpretation for the safety of our competitors moving forward."
Chastain entered the final corner at Martinsville Speedway and simply did not lift, passing five cars, breaking the track record and taking the final transfer spot from Denny Hamlin while riding against the outside wall.
The move shocked the world and was viewed over 100 million times across social media. Chastain parlayed the wall-ride into a runner-up finish in the championship standings, losing out in the title race to Joey Logano.
Several drivers applauded Chastain for the daring move, but also expressed concerns about its continued legality and the Pandora's box he had now opened.
Among them was Logano, who said last year that there needed to be a rule against it moving forward.
"I mean, it was awesome, it was cool. It happened for the first time," he said then. "There's no rule against it. There needs to be a rule against this one because I don't know if you want the whole field riding the wall coming to the checkered flag. I don't know if it's the safest thing for the driver or the fans when you have a car right up at the wall hauling the mail like that. What if that fence, gate, wasn't closed all the way? What if it was bent and caught his car? That's a big risk that Ross was willing to take."
Related video
“Huge asset” Button adds NASCAR Garage 56 driver change hurdle
NASCAR could see its first oval race with rain tires this year
Latest news
First Gen3 Supercar hits the track
First Gen3 Supercar hits the track First Gen3 Supercar hits the track
O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced
O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced
“We just can’t make mistakes,” says Herta
“We just can’t make mistakes,” says Herta “We just can’t make mistakes,” says Herta
Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.