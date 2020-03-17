NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing

In a rulebook update issued to teams on Tuesday, NASCAR said it was banning all testing not directly related to the Next Gen car “until further notice.”

The ban includes wind tunnel testing (full and scale models), climatic tunnel testing, 7/8 posters, K&C rigs (static and dynamic) and driver simulators.

Competitor participation in eSports events is not affected.

According to a NASCAR spokesman, shutting down testing gives the industry a chance to be socially conscious and not feel like they’re putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage.

On Monday, NASCAR postponed all races through May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak throughout the United States.