NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

NASCAR CEO likes what Carson Hocevar “brings to the fan base,” but says on-track work remains

Steve O’Donnell praised Hocevar’s fan engagement and personality while acknowledging “challenges” following his suspension and Martinsville controversy

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 7:53 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Carson Hocevar with the fans, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

NASCAR wants to see Carson Hocevar succeed. He has emerged as a prominent new personality with a growing fan base that goes beyond traditional NASCAR fans. He went viral for his wild Talladega post-race celebration, creates content on YouTube and streams on Twitch, attended the Met Gala, and was even named to Time's 100 Most Influential People in Sports list.

His rise has also been accompanied by controversy. Hocevar's aggressive style on the track has brought a lot of scrutiny his way, and his response to running over competitors hasn't helped either. After his latest run-in at Martinsville, his own team opted to suspend him for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while NASCAR hit him with a $100,000 fine and points deduction.

It's a tightrope for NASCAR to walk, as it wants drivers to show personality, but they also have to maintain a level of professionalism.

NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell said said NASCAR has had conversations with drivers about encouraging them to ‘be themselves,’ saying in his State of the Sport address: "Ryan Preece is a guy that I talk to him a lot about this, of drivers being themselves. Our job is to encourage drivers to be themselves. We talked about sponsorship. There is a balance there. We recognize that balance.

"But I think what we're seeing is the more drivers are themselves and the more they let people in with their personality, the more they're going to be recognized, the more fan engagement we have."

Read Also:

Asked specifically about Hocevar, the NASCAR CEO said "there's certainly some challenges, but I like what he brings to the fan base in terms of going out, meeting with fans, talking. Does he have some things to work on on track? Absolutely, and we've talked about that, and we all know where that stands today.

"But I think if you look at licensed merchandise, engagement, fans are really hungry to embrace a driver, to find their driver, and the more drivers we can have the fans say that's my favorite driver, the better the sport will be. We are working with them and encouraging them to do that, but that's a long journey for sure."

Watch: Hocevar talks Cindric brake check: 'We're just having fun'

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Preseason Thunder will not return to Daytona in 2027

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Preseason Thunder will not return to Daytona in 2027



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



18 min



Preseason Thunder will not return to Daytona in 2027





NASCAR exploring cost cap after talks with Formula 1



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



29 min



NASCAR exploring cost cap after talks with Formula 1





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

More from

Carson Hocevar





Carson Hocevar posts 18-minute apology video: "I'm the bad guy"



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



20 h



Carson Hocevar posts 18-minute apology video: "I'm the bad guy"





NASCAR VP explains Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry penalties



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



NASCAR VP explains Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry penalties





The biggest controversies of Carson Hocevar's chaotic 2026 NASCAR Cup season



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



The biggest controversies of Carson Hocevar's chaotic 2026 NASCAR Cup season

Latest news





Pecco Bagnaia 'feels like a factory rider again' as he finds form in Qatar



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



1 min



Pecco Bagnaia 'feels like a factory rider again' as he finds form in Qatar





NASCAR CEO likes what Carson Hocevar “brings to the fan base,” but says on-track work remains



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



3 min



NASCAR CEO likes what Carson Hocevar “brings to the fan base,” but says on-track work remains





Preseason Thunder will not return to Daytona in 2027



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



18 min



Preseason Thunder will not return to Daytona in 2027





NASCAR exploring cost cap after talks with Formula 1



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



29 min



NASCAR exploring cost cap after talks with Formula 1

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe