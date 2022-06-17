NASCAR star Clint Bowyer involved in deadly accident

First reported by WDAF-TV, a FOX News affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri, the crash occurred last weekend just before 9 p.m.

Bowyer was driving near U.S. 54 and Missouri Highway 242 around the area of Osage Beach. Per the Lake Ozark Police Department incident report, Bowyer struck a 47-year-old woman walking on the ramp. He then immediately stopped the car and called 911, but the woman was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, Missouri. A crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine was found among her belongings. She was believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

Bowyer, 43, showed zero signs of impairment and provided a sample of .000 blood alcohol content at the scene of the crash. The former NASCAR Cup Series star currently works as a NASCAR on FOX analyst, but skipped last weekend's Cup race at Sonoma Raceway due to what was described at the time as "personal matter."

He has since released the following statement:

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”