NASCAR Coke 600: Ty Gibbs beats Byron to first career pole
Ty Gibbs checked off one of the two missing pieces of his NASCAR Cup resume, winning his first career pole for Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
After a brief delay for some light drizzle, Gibbs rocketed to top of the leaderboard in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying with an average lap speed of 183.953 mph – the fastest lap of the day.
The pole is the first of Gibbs’ Cup career and will come in his 65th start in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota. He also started on the pole in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the track.
“It’s really cool to get my first pole in the Coca Cola 600. I’m super excited,” said Gibbs, who had started second three times already this season. “I hope I can turn it into my first win tomorrow.”
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron – who spun earlier in the day in practice – ended second quick (183.580 mph) and Gibbs’ JGR teammate, Christopher Bell, was third (183.461 mph).
JGR team-mate Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.
Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Michael McDowell and Kyle Larson, who will attempt to become the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day.
Reddick will start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field after his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota was penalized by NASCAR for a violation in pre-qualifying inspection.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
29.355
|183.955
|2
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.060
29.415
|0.060
|183.580
|3
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.079
29.434
|0.019
|183.461
|4
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.174
29.529
|0.095
|182.871
|5
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.201
29.556
|0.027
|182.704
|6
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.214
29.569
|0.013
|182.624
|7
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.269
29.624
|0.055
|182.285
|8
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.293
29.648
|0.024
|182.137
|9
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
+0.334
29.689
|0.041
|181.886
|10
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.364
29.719
|0.030
|181.702
Round 1 / Group A
Reddick and Bell tied for the same average lap speed (181.733 mph) in the first group, although Reddick will have to start from the rear of the field regardless of where he ends up qualifying.
McDowell ended up third fastest (181.415 mph). Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Chastain and Byron, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice.
Among those who failed to advance were Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
29.714
|181.733
|2
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.000
29.714
|0.000
|181.733
|3
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
+0.052
29.766
|0.052
|181.415
|4
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.060
29.774
|0.008
|181.366
|5
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.099
29.813
|0.039
|181.129
|6
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.147
29.861
|0.048
|180.838
|7
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.158
29.872
|0.011
|180.771
|8
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
+0.198
29.912
|0.040
|180.530
|9
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
+0.273
29.987
|0.075
|180.078
|10
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.310
30.024
|0.037
|179.856
|11
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|1
|
+0.320
30.034
|0.010
|179.796
|12
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.328
30.042
|0.008
|179.748
|13
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.344
30.058
|0.016
|179.653
|14
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|1
|
+0.387
30.101
|0.043
|179.396
|15
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.412
30.126
|0.025
|179.247
|16
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|1
|
+0.461
30.175
|0.049
|178.956
|17
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.581
30.295
|0.120
|178.247
|18
|S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.759
30.473
|0.178
|177.206
|19
|T. DillonTEAM AMERIVET
|50
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.910
30.624
|0.151
|176.332
|20
|J. YeleyNY RACING TEAM
|44
|Chevrolet
|0
|
Round 1 / Group B
Truex led the way in the second group with an average lap speed of 182.902 mph – the fastest speed of the day at the time.
Bowman was second fastest (182.871 mph) and Gibbs was third (182.303 mph).
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Larson and Elliott.
Among those who failed to advance were Denny Hamlin, Josh Berry, Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric.
Chris Buescher, who wrecked in Saturday’s practice, moved to a backup car and did not participate in qualifying. He will have to start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
29.524
|182.902
|2
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.005
29.529
|0.005
|182.871
|3
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.097
29.621
|0.092
|182.303
|4
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.187
29.711
|0.090
|181.751
|5
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.211
29.735
|0.024
|181.604
|6
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.222
29.746
|0.011
|181.537
|7
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|1
|
+0.225
29.749
|0.003
|181.519
|8
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.232
29.756
|0.007
|181.476
|9
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.307
29.831
|0.075
|181.020
|10
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|1
|
+0.353
29.877
|0.046
|180.741
|11
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.361
29.885
|0.008
|180.693
|12
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.378
29.902
|0.017
|180.590
|13
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.404
29.928
|0.026
|180.433
|14
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.436
29.960
|0.032
|180.240
|15
|J. JohnsonLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|84
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.524
30.048
|0.088
|179.712
|16
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|1
|
+0.603
30.127
|0.079
|179.241
|17
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|1
|
+0.652
30.176
|0.049
|178.950
|18
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|1
|
+0.850
30.374
|0.198
|177.784
|19
|B. McLeodPOWER SOURCE
|66
|Ford
|1
|
+0.960
30.484
|0.110
|177.142
|20
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|0
|
