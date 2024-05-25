All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR Cup Charlotte
Qualifying report

NASCAR Coke 600: Ty Gibbs beats Byron to first career pole

Ty Gibbs checked off one of the two missing pieces of his NASCAR Cup resume, winning his first career pole for Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry wins the pole

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

After a brief delay for some light drizzle, Gibbs rocketed to top of the leaderboard in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying with an average lap speed of 183.953 mph – the fastest lap of the day.

The pole is the first of Gibbs’ Cup career and will come in his 65th start in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota. He also started on the pole in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the track.

 

“It’s really cool to get my first pole in the Coca Cola 600. I’m super excited,” said Gibbs, who had started second three times already this season. “I hope I can turn it into my first win tomorrow.”

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron – who spun earlier in the day in practice – ended second quick (183.580 mph) and Gibbs’ JGR teammate, Christopher Bell, was third (183.461 mph).

JGR team-mate Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Michael McDowell and Kyle Larson, who will attempt to become the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day.

Reddick will start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field after his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota was penalized by NASCAR for a violation in pre-qualifying inspection.

Read Also:
CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 1

29.355

   183.955
2 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 1

+0.060

29.415

 0.060 183.580
3 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 1

+0.079

29.434

 0.019 183.461
4 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 1

+0.174

29.529

 0.095 182.871
5 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 1

+0.201

29.556

 0.027 182.704
6 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 1

+0.214

29.569

 0.013 182.624
7 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 1

+0.269

29.624

 0.055 182.285
8 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 1

+0.293

29.648

 0.024 182.137
9 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 1

+0.334

29.689

 0.041 181.886
10 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 1

+0.364

29.719

 0.030 181.702

Round 1 / Group A

Reddick and Bell tied for the same average lap speed (181.733 mph) in the first group, although Reddick will have to start from the rear of the field regardless of where he ends up qualifying.

McDowell ended up third fastest (181.415 mph). Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Chastain and Byron, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice.

Among those who failed to advance were Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 1

29.714

   181.733
2 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 1

+0.000

29.714

 0.000 181.733
3 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 1

+0.052

29.766

 0.052 181.415
4 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 1

+0.060

29.774

 0.008 181.366
5 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 1

+0.099

29.813

 0.039 181.129
6 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 1

+0.147

29.861

 0.048 180.838
7 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 1

+0.158

29.872

 0.011 180.771
8 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 1

+0.198

29.912

 0.040 180.530
9 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 1

+0.273

29.987

 0.075 180.078
10
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 1

+0.310

30.024

 0.037 179.856
11 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 1

+0.320

30.034

 0.010 179.796
12 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 1

+0.328

30.042

 0.008 179.748
13 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 1

+0.344

30.058

 0.016 179.653
14 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 1

+0.387

30.101

 0.043 179.396
15 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 1

+0.412

30.126

 0.025 179.247
16 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 1

+0.461

30.175

 0.049 178.956
17 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 1

+0.581

30.295

 0.120 178.247
18 S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 1

+0.759

30.473

 0.178 177.206
19 T. DillonTEAM AMERIVET 50 Chevrolet 1

+0.910

30.624

 0.151 176.332
20 J. YeleyNY RACING TEAM 44 Chevrolet 0

 

Round 1 / Group B

Truex led the way in the second group with an average lap speed of 182.902 mph – the fastest speed of the day at the time.

Bowman was second fastest (182.871 mph) and Gibbs was third (182.303 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Larson and Elliott.

Among those who failed to advance were Denny Hamlin, Josh Berry, Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric.

Chris Buescher, who wrecked in Saturday’s practice, moved to a backup car and did not participate in qualifying. He will have to start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 1

29.524

   182.902
2 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 1

+0.005

29.529

 0.005 182.871
3
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 1

+0.097

29.621

 0.092 182.303
4 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 1

+0.187

29.711

 0.090 181.751
5 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 1

+0.211

29.735

 0.024 181.604
6 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 1

+0.222

29.746

 0.011 181.537
7 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 1

+0.225

29.749

 0.003 181.519
8 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 1

+0.232

29.756

 0.007 181.476
9 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 1

+0.307

29.831

 0.075 181.020
10 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 1

+0.353

29.877

 0.046 180.741
11 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 1

+0.361

29.885

 0.008 180.693
12 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 1

+0.378

29.902

 0.017 180.590
13
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 1

+0.404

29.928

 0.026 180.433
14 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 1

+0.436

29.960

 0.032 180.240
15 J. JohnsonLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 84 Toyota 1

+0.524

30.048

 0.088 179.712
16 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 1

+0.603

30.127

 0.079 179.241
17 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 1

+0.652

30.176

 0.049 178.950
18 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 1

+0.850

30.374

 0.198 177.784
19 B. McLeodPOWER SOURCE 66 Ford 1

+0.960

30.484

 0.110 177.142
20 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 0

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The exclusive list of NASCAR Cup champions with Indy 500 starts

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race

NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race
Last year's Coke 600 winner Ryan Blaney makes early exit

Last year's Coke 600 winner Ryan Blaney makes early exit

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Last year's Coke 600 winner Ryan Blaney makes early exit
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

What was behind F1's "slower than F2" Monaco GP tactical pace

What was behind F1's "slower than F2" Monaco GP tactical pace

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
What was behind F1's "slower than F2" Monaco GP tactical pace
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles

Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles
Quartararo can see light at end of tunnel after lack of Yamaha MotoGP progress

Quartararo can see light at end of tunnel after lack of Yamaha MotoGP progress

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Quartararo can see light at end of tunnel after lack of Yamaha MotoGP progress
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia