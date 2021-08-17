NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

On Aug. 3, NASCAR reinstituted a policy to require all team personnel and media wear a face mask in enclosed areas of the track at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR made several additional changes – effective with this weekend’s races at World Wide Technology Raceway (Trucks) and Michigan International Speedway (Xfinity and Cup series).

Among the changes:

· Casual and planned contact points between essential team personnel/drivers and guests/fans will be greatly reduced.

· Guests will not be permitted to access team haulers or garage stalls, and grid access for guests has been suspended until further notice.

· Drivers are prohibited from visiting suites, however teams may host guests in controlled, outdoor, distanced meetings with drivers.

· Driver movement routes will be planned to eliminate casual driver/fan interactions.

· Driver introductions and Victory Lane will be modified to significantly reduce driver exposure.

In addition, media covering NASCAR events will be required to wear masks when interacting with drivers and team personnel, even when outside. Media will also no longer be able to access team haulers and garage stalls.

NASCAR said the updates we being implemented on the advice of NASCAR’s consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance.

