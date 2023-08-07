Subscribe
NASCAR Cup 2023 Michigan race results

Chris Buescher held off a charging Martin Truex Jr. to win at Michigan, earning his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win of the year.

For the first time since 2010, RFK Racing has won back-to-back races.

Truex won both stages and had by far the fastest car in the field, but he was unable to pass Buescher in the closing laps. 

He pulled alongside Buescher at one point, but nearly spun while underneath the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was forced to settle for second, but further extended his regular season points lead after another very strong showing.

The race, which spanned over two days thanks to rain, was slowed by nine cautions.

There were 26 lead changes between 16 different race leaders.

It was a difficult day for several top drivers with Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and William Byron all crashing out early. Christopher Bell spun as well while battling for the lead, but rebounded to a 13th-place finish.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits
1 United StatesCHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 200 3:02'58.855   10
2 United StatesMARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 200 +0.152 0.152 13
3 United StatesDENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 200 +1.781 1.629 13
4 United StatesBRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 200 +4.903 3.122 10
5 United StatesKYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 200 +15.574 10.671 15
6 MexicoDANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 200 +16.052 0.478 11
7 United StatesROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 200 +17.692 1.640 11
8 United StatesKEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 200 +18.610 0.918 11
9 United StatesRYAN BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 200 +18.907 0.297 10
10 United StatesERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 200 +20.490 1.583 16
11
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 200 +20.795 0.305 12
12 United StatesAUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 200 +22.249 1.454 11
13 United StatesCHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 200 +23.818 1.569 19
14 United StatesJOEY LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 200 +26.350 2.532 12
15 United StatesCOREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 200 +26.511 0.161 12
16 United StatesARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 200 +26.861 0.350 11
17 United StatesHARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 200 +28.549 1.688 11
18 United StatesBUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 200 +30.846 2.297 11
19 United StatesAUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 200 +31.812 0.966 16
20 United StatesTY DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 200 +31.933 0.121 13
21 United StatesRICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 200 +35.343 3.410 14
22 United StatesRYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 199 +1 Lap 1 Lap 12
23 United StatesJUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 199 +1 Lap 4.792 13
24 United StatesMICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 199 +1 Lap 4.841 15
25 United StatesCOLE CUSTERRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 199 +1 Lap 16.497 16
26 United StatesAJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 199 +1 Lap 0.208 12
27 United StatesJJ YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 199 +1 Lap 0.254 15
28 United StatesAUSTIN HILLBeard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 198 +2 Laps 1 Lap 17
29 United StatesTODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 197 +3 Laps 1 Lap 15
30 United StatesTYLER REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 197 +3 Laps 6.653 12
31 United StatesCHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 197 +3 Laps 6.951 15
32 United StatesJOSH BILICKILive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 196 +4 Laps 1 Lap 16
33 United StatesALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 134 +66 Laps 62 Laps 14
34 JOSH BERRYLegacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 50 +150 Laps 84 Laps 5
35 United StatesWILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 46 +154 Laps 4 Laps 11
36 United StatesCHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 34 +166 Laps 12 Laps 4
37 United StatesKYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 14 +186 Laps 20 Laps 4

 

