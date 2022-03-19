NASCAR Cup Atlanta practice results: Stenhouse leads

Pack racing and drafting the was norm during the session, which impressively had no incidents. The cars were very close together in massive packs that featured both two and three-wide racing.

The 'new' Atlanta is a shadow of its former self, drawing more similarities to Daytona and Talladega than any 1.5-mile track.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the way at 186.616mph. Joey Logano ran the most laps at 64.