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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Atlanta II

NASCAR Cup Atlanta starting lineup: Penske 1-2 with Ryan Blaney on pole

Blaney rocketed to pole position as Team Penske looked unbeatable in both rounds of qualifying at EchoPark Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup race, driving the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. This is Blaney's 14th career pole and his second of the 2026 season.

Blaney's pole lap was 30.815s, 0.036s clear of Penske teammate Joey Logano, who will join him on the front row in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

And while he was happy with the pole, Blaney knows there are still a lot of unknowns with no practice this weekend.

"How it's going to react tomorrow in the race, in traffic, as the track changes, and as you get laps on the tires -- all that," said Blaney. "You hope you have a decent handle on, but the goal today was to try and qualify the best we could, and we were able to do that. So, I appreciate everyone on this #12 car for bringing me a fast car. It's great to have a Team Penske front row. That part is great, and I'm looking forward tomorrow to see what we have in the draft."

Kyle Larson will start third, Austin Dillon fourth, and Daniel Suarez fifth. Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, and Brad Keselowski filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Round 1

 

It was a very windy and hot day at EchoPark Speedway, and those tricky conditions quickly led to an issue as Chad Finchum spun in the No. 66 car right as qualifying got underway.

That was the only incident, though some cars did shoot up the track as they struggled for balance.

At the top of the charts, it was Penske perfect with all three cars 1-2-3 in Round 1 of qualifying. Chastain was the highest Chevrolet, and no Toyotas advanced as they prioritized race setup over qualifying speed. All JGR and 23XI cars qualified 20th or worse, with Denny Hamlin down in 28th and Tyler Reddick 31st.

Round 2

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

A. Dillon was the tenth and final driver to advance into the second round of qualifying, beating the top-qualifying Toyota of Erik Jones in 11th. There was just 0.002s between them for the final transfer spot.

In the final round, the tenth-fastest driver from Round 1 went out first, so it was Dillon setting the new benchmark in the fight for pole.

Larson then bested Dillon, but only by 0.002s. He held the top spot until Penske arrived, with both Blaney and Logano overtaking him on the speed charts.

2026 NASCAR Cup Atlanta Starting Lineup

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Time Mph
1 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford

30.815

 179.912
2 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford

+0.036

30.851

 179.702
3 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet

+0.087

30.902

 179.406
4 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet

+0.089

30.904

 179.394
5 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet

+0.095

30.910

 179.359
6 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet

+0.118

30.933

 179.226
7 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet

+0.122

30.937

 179.203
8 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford

+0.124

30.939

 179.191
9 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet

+0.161

30.976

 178.977
10 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford

+0.204

31.019

 178.729
11 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota

+0.212

31.027

 178.683
12 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet

+0.216

31.031

 178.660
13 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford

+0.250

31.065

 178.465
14 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet

+0.259

31.074

 178.413
15 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet

+0.265

31.080

 178.378
16 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet

+0.268

31.083

 178.361
17
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford

+0.280

31.095

 178.292
18 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet

+0.285

31.100

 178.264
19 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford

+0.294

31.109

 178.212
20 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota

+0.297

31.112

 178.195
21 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford

+0.304

31.119

 178.155
22 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota

+0.314

31.129

 178.098
23 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota

+0.334

31.149

 177.983
24 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota

+0.361

31.176

 177.829
25
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet

+0.384

31.199

 177.698
26 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet

+0.390

31.205

 177.664
27 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet

+0.397

31.212

 177.624
28 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota

+0.443

31.258

 177.363
29 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota

+0.453

31.268

 177.306
30 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet

+0.469

31.284

 177.215
31 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota

+0.491

31.306

 177.091
32 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota

+0.504

31.319

 177.017
33 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet

+0.508

31.323

 176.995
34 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford

+0.516

31.331

 176.949
35 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet

+0.600

31.415

 176.476
36 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford

+0.648

31.463

 176.207
37 B. McLeodLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet

+0.928

31.743

 174.653
38 C. FinchumGarage 66 66 Ford

 

  

 

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