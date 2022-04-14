NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list and how to watch

How to watch NASCAR at Bristol

The Cup cars and Truck Series will be present this weekend on the Bristol dirt.

Joey Logano is the defending winner as NASCAR prepares for its second venture onto the temporary dirt track. Daniel Suarez also impressed during the 2021 event, finishing fourth and leading 58 laps. Martin Truex Jr. led the most laps at 126, but ended up placing 19th.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, April 15

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3:05 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:35 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series final practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:35 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series final practice - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, April 16

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying races - FOX SPORTS 2

6 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying races - FOX SPORTS 2

8 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps / 75 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, April 17

7 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (250 laps / 125 miles) - FOX

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered. There are a couple interesting names with Justin Allgaier in the No. 77 car and Josh Williams in the No. 78.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Noah Gragson Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Justin Allgaier Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 Josh Williams Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

William Byron became the first repeat winner of the 2022 season with his victory last weekend at Martinsville Speedway. He also won at Atlanta Motor Speedway. A winless Chase Elliott still leads the regular season standings. Kurt Busch, currently 16th, is actually the first driver outside the playoffs as Denny Hamlin (21st in points) has a victory that currently locks him into the playoff field.

DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 8 0 1 5 1 2182 276 9.6 11.3 288 2 2 Ryan Blaney 8 0 3 5 3 2014 339 5.1 12.0 285 -3 3 3 William Byron 8 2 4 4 0 1996 482 11.6 14.0 276 -12 12 4 Joey Logano 8 0 2 4 0 2180 34 9.6 13.4 261 -27 0 5 Ross Chastain 8 1 5 5 0 2042 156 18.1 12.6 246 -42 6 6 Alex Bowman 8 1 2 4 0 2179 16 12.1 12.0 237 -51 6 7 Martin Truex, Jr. 8 0 1 4 0 2089 97 15.9 13.8 237 -51 3 8 Aric Almirola 8 0 1 4 0 2182 6 17.6 12.4 223 -65 0 9 Kevin Harvick 8 0 1 3 0 2174 12 16.8 12.9 222 -66 0 10 Kyle Busch 8 0 1 5 0 2030 99 11.8 13.5 221 -67 0 11 Chase Briscoe 8 1 2 3 0 2045 128 10.1 15.0 220 -68 5 12 Tyler Reddick 8 0 2 3 0 2053 97 11.5 16.5 202 -86 2 13 Kyle Larson 8 1 3 3 1 1987 59 10.8 19.0 201 -87 5 14 Austin Cindric 8 1 1 2 1 2057 32 9.5 15.9 201 -87 5 15 Austin Dillon 8 0 2 4 0 1955 2 20.1 14.6 197 -91 0 16 Kurt Busch 8 0 2 4 0 2073 8 20.5 15.1 187 -101 0