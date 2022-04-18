Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Bristol Results

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins

The second running of the Bristol Dirt Race ended in a shocking finish as the leaders collided and spun exiting the final corner.

Kyle Busch took the white flag in third place, but snagged the race win when chaos ensued just ahead of him. Tyler Reddick was moments away from capturing his first ever Cup Series victory when second-place runner Chase Briscoe lost control and sent both cars spinning.

Reddick still nearly won, crossing the finish line just behind Busch in second. Briscoe ended up in 22nd.

The race was slowed by over a dozen cautions and two red flags for rain.

Reddick led the most laps at 99 while Busch led just the last one as he claimed the checkered flag.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 250 2:07'47.037     1   52  
2 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 250 2:07'47.367 0.330 0.330 99   39  
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 250 2:07'51.041 4.004 3.674     42  
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 250 2:07'51.223 4.186 0.182 27   48  
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 250 2:07'51.886 4.849 0.663     36  
6 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 250 2:07'53.471 6.434 1.585     36  
7 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 250 2:07'53.593 6.556 0.122     47  
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 250 2:07'53.823 6.786 0.230     36  
9 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 250 2:07'54.889 7.852 1.066     31  
10 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 250 2:07'55.348 8.311 0.459     36  
11 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 250 2:07'55.527 8.490 0.179     26  
12 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 250 2:07'55.556 8.519 0.029 64   33  
13 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 250 2:07'57.235 10.198 1.679     24  
14 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 250 2:07'57.644 10.607 0.409     23  
15 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 250 2:07'57.817 10.780 0.173     22  
16 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 250 2:07'58.467 11.430 0.650     21  
17 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 250 2:07'58.604 11.567 0.137     20  
18 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 250 2:07'58.610 11.573 0.006     19  
19 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 250 2:07'59.513 12.476 0.903     18  
20 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 250 2:08'00.573 13.536 1.060     17  
21 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 250 2:08'00.831 13.794 0.258     16  
22 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 250 2:08'01.030 13.993 0.199 59   25  
23 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 250 2:08'02.036 14.999 1.006     14  
24 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 250 2:08'02.115 15.078 0.079     13  
25 78 United States Josh Williams Ford 250 2:08'02.388 15.351 0.273        
26 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 250 2:08'05.834 18.797 3.446     11  
27 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 248 2:08'06.463 2 Laps 2 Laps        
28 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 245 2:07'49.498 5 Laps 3 Laps     9  
29 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 240 2:07'49.182 10 Laps 5 Laps     9  
30 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 221 1:57'57.423 29 Laps 19 Laps   Accident    
31 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 211 1:47'27.435 39 Laps 10 Laps   Accident 13  
32 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 211 1:47'28.748 39 Laps 1.313   Accident 5  
33 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 150 1:16'45.847 100 Laps 61 Laps   Engine 4  
34 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 100 50'21.788 150 Laps 50 Laps   Accident 3  
35 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 91 42'47.242 159 Laps 9 Laps   Engine 2  
36 77 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 74 36'28.756 176 Laps 17 Laps   Accident  
