NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt starting lineup: Custer on pole

NASCAR Cup / Bristol Results

Cole Custer earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole after a series of qualifying races Saturday at the Bristol Motor Speedway temporary dirt track.

Custer was in the first heat race, driving from ninth to second before the end of the 15-lap sprint. Via passing points, he was able to lock himself into pole position.

There were a total of four heat races, won by Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Justin Haley, and Ty Dillon claimed victory in the qualifying races.

Christopher Bell will line up beside Custer on the front row.

Pos. Driver
1 Cole Custer
2 Christopher Bell
3 Tyler Reddick
4 Chase Briscoe
5 Kyle Larson
6 Justin Haley
7 Ty Dillon
8 Alex Bowman
9 Chase Elliott
10 Joey Logano
11 Kyle Busch
12 Austin Dillon
13 Kurt Busch
14 Erik Jones
15 Chris Buescher
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 Michael McDowell
18 Brad Keselowski
19 William Byron
20 Austin Cindric
21 Daniel Suarez
22 Bubba Wallace
23 Todd Gilliland
24 Harrison Burton
25 Ryan Blaney 
26 Corey LaJoie
27 Justin Allgaier
28 Noah Gragson
29 JJ Yeley
30 Martin Truex Jr.
31 Aric Almirola
32 Kevin Harvick
33 Ross Chastain
34 Denny Hamlin
35 Cody Ware
36 Josh Williams

 

