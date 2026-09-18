Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Bristol II

NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole as rain cancels qualifying

Inclement weather forced NASCAR to set the starting grid by the metric for the second time in the last three weekends

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Atmosphere at Bristol Motor Speedway

Atmosphere at Bristol Motor Speedway

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

For the second time in the first three races of the Chase, the NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup will be decided by the metric. Lightning and rain forced series officials to cancel qualifying for both the Cup and O'Reilly Series.

The metric is a weighted average of a car's place in the owner standings (30%), and the entry's finish in the most recent race (70%). 

Kyle Larson, who won last weekend at Gateway and sits second in the championship standings, will lead the field to the green flag for Saturday night's 500-lap race. He will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano, who finished third at Gateway and sits seventh in the standings.

Championship leader Denny Hamlin will start third, William Byron fourth, and Carson Hocevar fifth.

Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain will be the highest-starting non-Chase drivers in sixth and seventh respectively, with the top ten filled out by Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, and Bubba Wallace.

Gateway was an attrition-filled race with a track record 18 cautions, and five Chase drivers failed to reach the checkered flag, which will really hurt them in regards to their starting positions at Bristol.

Some Chase drivers starting deeper in the field include Tyler Reddick in 20th, Chris Buescher 23rd, Chase Briscoe 26th, Chase Elliott 27th, Daniel Suarez 28th, and Ryan Blaney will be lowest among the title challengers in 29th.

2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver
1 Kyle Larson (C)
2 Joey Logano (C)
3 Denny Hamlin (C)
4 William Byron (C)
5 Carson Hocevar (C)
6 Alex Bowman
7 Ross Chastain
8 Austin Cindric (C)
9 Austin Dillon
10 Bubba Wallace (C)
11 Brad Keselowski
12 Christopher Bell (C)
13 Ty Gibbs (C)
14 Erik Jones
15 Connor Zilisch
16 Ryan Preece (C)
17 Cole Custer
18 AJ Allmendinger
19 John Hunter Nemechek
20 Tyler Reddick (C)
21 Michael McDowell
22 Shane van Gisbergen
23 Chris Buescher (C)
24 Todd Gilliland
25 Austin Hill
26 Chase Briscoe (C)
27 Chase Elliott (C)
28 Daniel Suarez (C)
29 Ryan Blaney (C)
30 Cody Ware
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
32 Josh Berry
33 Ty Dillon
34 Riley Herbst
35 Zane Smith
36 Noah Gragson
37 Josh Bilicki

Watch: Kyle Busch breaks out the broom after 2017 Bristol sweep

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Joe Gibbs Racing motions to issue sanctions against Spire, Chris Gabehart

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains mysterious repost that fueled NASCAR rumor mill

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains mysterious repost that fueled NASCAR rumor mill

Fighting through 'tough year,' Kaulig RAM earns first-ever top five finish

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Bristol II
Fighting through 'tough year,' Kaulig RAM earns first-ever top five finish

9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Latest news

The four top contenders imploded in NASCAR Trucks Chase opener

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Bristol II
The four top contenders imploded in NASCAR Trucks Chase opener

NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole as rain cancels qualifying

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole as rain cancels qualifying

Project Rally One unveils 2027 WRC challenger, targets Monte Carlo debut

WRC
WRC WRC
Project Rally One unveils 2027 WRC challenger, targets Monte Carlo debut

Can Ducati mount a serious victory challenge at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Can Ducati mount a serious victory challenge at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?