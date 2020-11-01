NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set
The eight-driver playoff field was cut in half Sunday at Martinsville Speedway with four drivers remaining to fight for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship next weekend.
Regular season champion Kevin Harvick ended his title hopes in a dramatic last-lap crash at Martinsville Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch were also eliminated.
Here's a look at the four title contenders:
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Best Result
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|2nd (2010)
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|1st (2012)
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|5th (2017)
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|1st (2018)
