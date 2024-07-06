NASCAR Cup Chicago: Kyle Larson beats van Gisbergen in practice

Kyle Larson beat van Gisbergen in Saturday’s practice session on the 2.2-mile, 12-turn course through the Grant Park area of downtown Chicago.

Larson had the top overall average lap speed at 89.549 mph while van Gisbergen was close behind at 89.434 mph.

Both drivers ran in the first 20-minute session of the day. Earlier in the day, van Gisbergen edged Larson for the pole in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Ty Gibbs ended up third fastest overall and best in the second session with an average lap speed of 89.404 mph.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Alex Bowman had the top average speed (88.373 mph) followed by Bubba Wallace and Martin Truex Jr.

Group B

Gibbs – and Toyotas in general – had a clear advantage in the second 20-minute session as he led the way with an average lap at 89.404 mph.

Bowman was second fastest at 88.865 mph while Toyota driver Wallace was third (88.845 mph).

Toyota drivers Tyler Reddick – who tagged the tire barriers at one point – and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Group A

After battling each other for the Xfinity Series pole, Larson and van Gisbergen ended dueling again in their 20-minute practice session.

Larson came out on top with an average lap speed of 89.549 and continued to pick up speed the more laps he ran on the coursse.

Van Gisbergen ended up second-quick (89.434 mph) while Daniel Suarez was third (88.880 mph).

Chase Elliott and Michael McDowell rouned out the top five. Ford drivers Joey Logano and Joey Hand – running a third entry for RFK Racing – struggled and ended up 18th and 19th fastest, respectively, in the 20-car session.

At one point, Ross Chastain went off course in Turn 4 but came to a stop before his No. 1 Chevrolet made contact with any of the tire barriers.

There were no other incidents in the first session.