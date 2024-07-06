All Series
Practice report
NASCAR Cup Chicago

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Kyle Larson beats van Gisbergen in practice

It looks like three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen could have some stiff competition as he attempts a repeat of his Chicago Street Course win of a year ago.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Jared East / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kyle Larson beat van Gisbergen in Saturday’s practice session on the 2.2-mile, 12-turn course through the Grant Park area of downtown Chicago.

Larson had the top overall average lap speed at 89.549 mph while van Gisbergen was close behind at 89.434 mph.

 

Both drivers ran in the first 20-minute session of the day. Earlier in the day, van Gisbergen edged Larson for the pole in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Ty Gibbs ended up third fastest overall and best in the second session with an average lap speed of 89.404 mph.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Alex Bowman had the top average speed (88.373 mph) followed by Bubba Wallace and Martin Truex Jr.

Group B

Gibbs – and Toyotas in general – had a clear advantage in the second 20-minute session as he led the way with an average lap at 89.404 mph.

Bowman was second fastest at 88.865 mph while Toyota driver Wallace was third (88.845 mph).

Toyota drivers Tyler Reddick – who tagged the tire barriers at one point – and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Group A

After battling each other for the Xfinity Series pole, Larson and van Gisbergen ended dueling again in their 20-minute practice session.

Larson came out on top with an average lap speed of 89.549 and continued to pick up speed the more laps he ran on the coursse.

Van Gisbergen ended up second-quick (89.434 mph) while Daniel Suarez was third (88.880 mph).

Chase Elliott and Michael McDowell rouned out the top five. Ford drivers Joey Logano and Joey Hand – running a third entry for RFK Racing – struggled and ended up 18th and 19th fastest, respectively, in the 20-car session.

At one point, Ross Chastain went off course in Turn 4 but came to a stop before his No. 1 Chevrolet made contact with any of the tire barriers.

There were no other incidents in the first session.

Read Also:
CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 10

1'28.443

   89.549
2 S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 9

+0.113

1'28.556

 0.113 89.435
3
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 12

+0.143

1'28.586

 0.030 89.405
4 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 9

+0.665

1'29.108

 0.522 88.881
5 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 12

+0.672

1'29.115

 0.007 88.874
6 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 12

+0.701

1'29.144

 0.029 88.845
7 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 10

+0.703

1'29.146

 0.002 88.843
8 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 10

+0.775

1'29.218

 0.072 88.771
9 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 9

+0.810

1'29.253

 0.035 88.737
10 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 12

+0.850

1'29.293

 0.040 88.697
11 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 11

+0.904

1'29.347

 0.054 88.643
12 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 9

+0.988

1'29.431

 0.084 88.560
13 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 9

+1.004

1'29.447

 0.016 88.544
14
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 11

+1.061

1'29.504

 0.057 88.488
15
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 11

+1.080

1'29.523

 0.019 88.469
16 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 9

+1.184

1'29.627

 0.104 88.366
17 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 8

+1.208

1'29.651

 0.024 88.343
18 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 9

+1.213

1'29.656

 0.005 88.338
19 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 12

+1.247

1'29.690

 0.034 88.304
20 A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 33 Chevrolet 11

+1.290

1'29.733

 0.043 88.262
21 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 10

+1.366

1'29.809

 0.076 88.187
22 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 8

+1.387

1'29.830

 0.021 88.167
23 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 13 Chevrolet 9

+1.389

1'29.832

 0.002 88.165
24 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 12

+1.455

1'29.898

 0.066 88.100
25 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 11

+1.487

1'29.930

 0.032 88.068
26 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 12

+1.541

1'29.984

 0.054 88.016
27 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 9

+1.597

1'30.040

 0.056 87.961
28 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 11

+1.631

1'30.074

 0.034 87.928
29 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 6

+1.689

1'30.132

 0.058 87.871
30 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 11

+1.808

1'30.251

 0.119 87.755
31 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 11

+1.879

1'30.322

 0.071 87.686
32 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 9

+2.110

1'30.553

 0.231 87.463
33 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 12

+2.149

1'30.592

 0.039 87.425
34 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 9

+2.171

1'30.614

 0.022 87.404
35 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 12

+2.223

1'30.666

 0.052 87.354
36 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 9

+2.236

1'30.679

 0.013 87.341
37 J. HandRFK RACING 60 Ford 9

+2.301

1'30.744

 0.065 87.278
38 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 9

+2.430

1'30.873

 0.129 87.155
39 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 8

+2.456

1'30.899

 0.026 87.130
40 J. BilickiMBM 66 Ford 3

+7.096

1'35.539

 4.640 82.898

Jim Utter
