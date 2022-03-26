NASCAR Cup COTA schedule, entry list and how to watch

How to watch NASCAR at COTA

All three national divisions of NASCAR head to Texas for the first of six road course races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. William Byron became the fifth different winner in five races last weekend at Atlanta, beating Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch. Three Hendrick Motorsports drivers have now won this year with Chase Elliott being the only HMS driver still winless.

This could be Elliott's chance to change that as he enters COTA as the defending race winner.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Saturday, March 26

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

10 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 27

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series (68 laps / 231.88 miles) - FOX

There are 39 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with several notable names. Loriz Hezemans, Joey Hand, Boris Said, and Andy Lally will all take part in this weekend's race.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Joey Hand

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Loriz Hezemans Team Hezeberg Ford 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 50 Kaz Grala TMT Racing Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 66 Boris Said MBM Motorsports Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 Andy Lally Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Playoff Standings

With five different winners in the first five races, here are the drivers currently locked into the playoffs via a race victory: Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (Fontana), Alex Bowman (Las Vegas), Chase Briscoe (Phoenix), and William Byron (Atlanta). Chase Elliott leads the regular season standings. Brad Keselowski dropped from 16th to 35th in the standings after a massive penalty this week. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 5 0 0 3 0 1310 91 9.8 12.4 171 0 2 Joey Logano 5 0 1 3 0 1309 31 9.2 11.4 164 -7 0 3 Chase Briscoe 5 1 2 2 0 1173 126 8.8 14.0 156 -15 5 4 William Byron 5 1 2 2 0 1124 148 12.4 19.2 150 -21 7 5 Kurt Busch 5 0 2 3 0 1310 8 21.6 9.6 148 -23 0 6 Ryan Blaney 5 0 2 2 1 1142 205 5.4 15.8 148 -23 2 7 Aric Almirola 5 0 1 3 0 1312 6 20.8 10.2 144 -27 0 8 Martin Truex, Jr. 5 0 0 2 0 1219 17 16.8 15.4 142 -29 2 9 Alex Bowman 5 1 1 2 0 1307 16 9.8 14.8 140 -31 6 10 Ross Chastain 5 0 3 3 0 1171 125 18.8 15.2 137 -34 1 11 Kyle Busch 5 0 1 3 0 1158 98 13.0 12.8 136 -35 0 12 Kyle Larson 5 1 2 2 1 1115 59 8.8 19.8 135 -36 5 13 Daniel Suarez 5 0 2 3 0 1128 13 18.6 14.4 127 -44 0 14 Kevin Harvick 5 0 0 2 0 1302 12 20.6 15.2 127 -44 0 15 Tyler Reddick 5 0 1 2 0 1181 95 10.0 19.4 126 -45 2 16 Austin Cindric 5 1 1 1 1 1186 21 6.6 17.6 121 -50 5