Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Darlington II

NASCAR Cup Darlington Southern 500 starting lineup after lightning cancels qualifying

Despite no rain, constant lightning nearby forced NASCAR to cancel qualifying for the 77th running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
GettyImages-2293711992

Weather warning (via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, constant lightning on a very hot day in Darlington forced NASCAR to cancel Cup Series qualifying for the very first race of the 2026 Chase...even without a single drop of rain.

As a result, the metric will set the starting lineup, which is a weighted average of a car's place in the owner standings (30%), and the entry's finish in the most recent race (70%).

Tyler Reddick, who finished third at Daytona and enters Darlington as the No. 3 Chase seed, will start the Southern 500 from pole position in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota. He will be joined on the front row by No. 11 Chase seed and Daytona runner-up finisher Daniel Suarez in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

For everyone at home watching and everyone here that wanted to watch practice and Qualifying, obviously a bummer, but for the 45, I mean, this is the best case scenario," said Reddick. "You know, we know exactly what we have and how happy we're worth it in the spring and no one really got a chance to go on the track and try things. So, again, my confidence was already sky-high coming into this weekend with what we had and, yeah, we'll see how the race goes tomorrow night, but this is great."

Ryan Preece will start third in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford after earning his first career win last weekend, snatching away the 16th and final spot in the Chase. No. 1 Chase seed Denny Hamlin will start fourth, and Michael McDowell is highest-starting non-Chase driver in fifth.

Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman round out the top ten.

The lowest-starting among the title contenders will be Carson Hocevar in 34th and Chris Buescher in 35th. The 'best of the rest' in 17th will be Michael McDowell.

2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver
1 Tyler Reddick (No. 3 seed)
2 Daniel Suarez (No. 11 seed)
3 Ryan Preece (No. 16 seed)
4 Denny Hamlin (No. 1 seed)
5 Michael McDowell
6 Austin Cindric (No. 15 seed)
7 Chase Briscoe (No. 5 seed)
8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
9 Austin Dillon
10 Alex Bowman
11 Christopher Bell (No. 6 seed)
12 Brad Keselowski
13 Joey Logano (No. 9 seed)
14 Josh Berry
15 Riley Herbst
16 Cole Custer
17 Bubba Wallace (No. 14 seed)
18 Chase Elliott (No. 8 seed)
19 John Hunter Nemechek
20 William Byron (No. 13 seed)
21 Todd Gilliland
22 Corey Heim
23 Ross Chastain
24 Ryan Blaney (No. 2 seed)
25 Kyle Larson (No. 7 seed)
26 Shane van Gisbergen
27 Ty Dillon
28 Ty Gibbs (No. 4 seed)
29 Noah Gragson
30 AJ Allmendinger
31 Connor Zilisch
32 Austin Hill
33 Zane Smith
34 Carson Hocevar (No. 12 seed)
35 Chris Buescher (No. 10 seed)
36 Erik Jones
37 Cody Ware
38 Chad Finchum

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ryan Blaney car chief ejected after Darlington inspection issues for title contender

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Ryan Blaney car chief ejected after Darlington inspection issues for title contender

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Ryan Blaney car chief ejected after Darlington inspection issues for title contender

Fence destroyed in terrifying Porsche crash at Laguna Seca corkscrew

GT
GT
Fence destroyed in terrifying Porsche crash at Laguna Seca corkscrew

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

IndyCar Laguna Seca starting lineup: Scott McLaughlin takes pole from Alex Palou by 0.0177s

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca starting lineup: Scott McLaughlin takes pole from Alex Palou by 0.0177s

NASCAR Cup Darlington Southern 500 starting lineup after lightning cancels qualifying

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
NASCAR Cup Darlington Southern 500 starting lineup after lightning cancels qualifying

WEC Austin: Ferrari takes pole from Cadillac after identical qualifying times

WEC
WEC WEC
COTA
WEC Austin: Ferrari takes pole from Cadillac after identical qualifying times

Ryan Blaney car chief ejected after Darlington inspection issues for title contender

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Ryan Blaney car chief ejected after Darlington inspection issues for title contender