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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Daytona II

NASCAR Cup Daytona starting lineup: Ross Chastain wins pole position

Chastain and Buescher will start on the front row for Saturday's NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael Bush - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With a 48.809s (184.396mph) lap, Ross Chastain snagged pole position at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. He will share the front row with Chris Buescher in the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford, who trailed Chastain by 0.051s in the final round of qualifying.

"I'm not sure that we expected that leaving the shop, to be honest," said Chastain, who previously won poles at Nashville (2023) and Watkins Glen (2024). You're always trying to be efficient -- you're trying to have the least amount of drag when you're coming to Daytona. And you're trying to put the most grip into it with this new package. Hats off to Trackhouse, ECR. To have our (engine) issues last week, and come right back and redeem all that ... it's a Busch Light pole award, and as a Busch Light driver, this means a lot."

Watch: Chastain wins Daytona pole: 'Not sure that we expected that'

Austin Hill will start third in his career-best qualifying result, while Chase hopeful Ryan Preece starts fourth, and Riley Herbst fifth.

Shane van Gisbergen, who enters this race with the 16th and final Chase spot, starts sixth, followed by Connor Zilisch in seventh, so all three Trackhouse cars are starting inside the top ten.

Austin Cindric starts eighth, Joey Logano ninth, and Kyle Larson tenth.

Round 1

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

For just the third time this season, a driver and team failed to qualify for the event as 41 cars entered the Daytona Cup race, with 40 available spots on the grid. There were five open cars vying for those final four positions alongside the 36 chartered teams.

Casey Mears (No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet), Daniel Dye (No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, Joey Gase (No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet), and Corey Heim (No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota) all made the show.

Gase was the last to make it, making the show by 0.125s. Heim was the highest-qualifying open driver, as he will start 11th on the grid.

An unfortunate DNQ for a driver who failed to make the show was Gray Gaulding in the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford, who bottomed out heavily in Turns 1/2. The rear diffuser didn't appear to be properly secured. Gaulding was attempting to make his first Cup start in three years.

Herbst set the early benchmark, leading halfway through the session with a 48.949s lap. As the final ten cars went out on track, Preece eclipsed Herbst with a 48.897s lap as he tries to fight his way into the Chase.

Logano was the final driver to advance into the second round, beating Heim by just 0.004s.

Weirdly, NASCAR's caution lights briefly came on during Ty Gibbs' lap, so series officials allowed him to cool the car down and take another qualifying run. He was 21st on his first run, but ended up 14th on his second attempt.

Round 2

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Preece advanced into the pole round of qualifying with Herbst, A. Hill, Chastain, Buescher, Zilisch, Van Gisbergen, Cindric, Larson, and Logano.

The field went in order from tenth to first, so Preece was the final driver on the track. The laptimes picked up for most cars in the second round, with Logano going P1 with a 49.074s.

Cindric then jumped to the top of the carts with a 49.071s, but it didn't last long as Van Gisbergen went fastest of all with a 49.019s. He remained on provisional pole halfway through the session.

Buescher then blew SVG's time away with a 48.859s, a full tenth-and-a-half faster, but the bar kept getting raised as Chastain went to the top with a 48.808s. No one could match him, even Preece as he slotted in fourth among the top ten.

There were no incidents in qualifying. 

 

NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona starting lineup

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph
1 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 48.808   184.396
2 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 48.859 0.051 184.204
3 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 48.863 0.055 184.188
4 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 48.881 0.073 184.121
5 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 48.976 0.168 183.763
6 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 49.019 0.211 183.602
7 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 49.020 0.212 183.599
8 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 49.071 0.263 183.408
9 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 49.074 0.266 183.397
10 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 49.082 0.274 183.367
11 67 USA Corey Heim Toyota 49.101 0.293 183.296
12 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 49.104 0.296 183.284
13 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 49.117 0.309 183.236
14 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 49.123 0.315 183.214
15 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 49.140 0.332 183.150
16 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 49.144 0.336 183.135
17 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 49.145 0.337 183.132
18 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 49.149 0.341 183.117
19 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 49.154 0.346 183.098
20 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 49.176 0.368 183.016
21 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 49.204 0.396 182.912
22 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 49.232 0.424 182.808
23 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 49.240 0.432 182.778
24 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 49.282 0.474 182.622
25 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 49.302 0.494 182.548
26 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 49.330 0.522 182.445
27 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 49.335 0.527 182.426
28 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 49.336 0.528 182.423
29 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 49.343 0.535 182.397
30 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 49.360 0.552 182.334
31 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 49.361 0.553 182.330
32 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 49.375 0.567 182.278
33 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 49.388 0.580 182.231
34 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 49.402 0.594 182.179
35 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 49.485 0.677 181.873
36 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 49.485 0.677 181.873
37 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 49.500 0.692 181.818
38 62 USA Casey Mears Chevrolet 49.520 0.712 181.745
39 78 USA Daniel Dye Chevrolet 49.555 0.747 181.616
40 44 USA Joey Gase Chevrolet 49.933 1.125 180.242
DNQ 66 USA Gray Gaulding Ford 50.058 1.250 179.791

Photos from Daytona II - Friday

Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Cole Custer, Haas Factory Team

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., HYAK Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing; Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Riley Herbst, 23XI Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Riley Herbst, 23XI Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

Daytona II - Friday, in photos
NASCAR Cup
54

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