NASCAR Cup Daytona starting lineup: Ross Chastain wins pole position

With a 48.809s (184.396mph) lap, Ross Chastain snagged pole position at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. He will share the front row with Chris Buescher in the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford, who trailed Chastain by 0.051s in the final round of qualifying.

"I'm not sure that we expected that leaving the shop, to be honest," said Chastain, who previously won poles at Nashville (2023) and Watkins Glen (2024). You're always trying to be efficient -- you're trying to have the least amount of drag when you're coming to Daytona. And you're trying to put the most grip into it with this new package. Hats off to Trackhouse, ECR. To have our (engine) issues last week, and come right back and redeem all that ... it's a Busch Light pole award, and as a Busch Light driver, this means a lot."

Watch: Chastain wins Daytona pole: 'Not sure that we expected that'

Austin Hill will start third in his career-best qualifying result, while Chase hopeful Ryan Preece starts fourth, and Riley Herbst fifth.

Shane van Gisbergen, who enters this race with the 16th and final Chase spot, starts sixth, followed by Connor Zilisch in seventh, so all three Trackhouse cars are starting inside the top ten.

Austin Cindric starts eighth, Joey Logano ninth, and Kyle Larson tenth.

Round 1

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

For just the third time this season, a driver and team failed to qualify for the event as 41 cars entered the Daytona Cup race, with 40 available spots on the grid. There were five open cars vying for those final four positions alongside the 36 chartered teams.

Casey Mears (No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet), Daniel Dye (No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, Joey Gase (No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet), and Corey Heim (No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota) all made the show.

Gase was the last to make it, making the show by 0.125s. Heim was the highest-qualifying open driver, as he will start 11th on the grid.

An unfortunate DNQ for a driver who failed to make the show was Gray Gaulding in the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford, who bottomed out heavily in Turns 1/2. The rear diffuser didn't appear to be properly secured. Gaulding was attempting to make his first Cup start in three years.

Herbst set the early benchmark, leading halfway through the session with a 48.949s lap. As the final ten cars went out on track, Preece eclipsed Herbst with a 48.897s lap as he tries to fight his way into the Chase.

Logano was the final driver to advance into the second round, beating Heim by just 0.004s.

Weirdly, NASCAR's caution lights briefly came on during Ty Gibbs' lap, so series officials allowed him to cool the car down and take another qualifying run. He was 21st on his first run, but ended up 14th on his second attempt.

Round 2

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Preece advanced into the pole round of qualifying with Herbst, A. Hill, Chastain, Buescher, Zilisch, Van Gisbergen, Cindric, Larson, and Logano.

The field went in order from tenth to first, so Preece was the final driver on the track. The laptimes picked up for most cars in the second round, with Logano going P1 with a 49.074s.

Cindric then jumped to the top of the carts with a 49.071s, but it didn't last long as Van Gisbergen went fastest of all with a 49.019s. He remained on provisional pole halfway through the session.

Buescher then blew SVG's time away with a 48.859s, a full tenth-and-a-half faster, but the bar kept getting raised as Chastain went to the top with a 48.808s. No one could match him, even Preece as he slotted in fourth among the top ten.

There were no incidents in qualifying.

NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona starting lineup

Photos from Daytona II - Friday