NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

NASCAR Cup Homestead finale to feature full field of 40 cars

Four open teams will join the 36 chartered cars on the entry list for the final round of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 2, 2026, 9:56 PM

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Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

The 2026 NASCAR Cup season finale will feature a full field of 40 cars on the grid, and it will be just the fifth race this year to hit the maximum grid size.

Along with the 36 full-time, chartered entries, there will be four open entries as well.

J.J. Yeley will make his 400th career NASCAR Cup start in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, while Casey Mears finally hits career start 500 in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.

Chad Finchum is back in the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford, and rising star Corey Heim returns to drive the No. 67 23XI Racing entry, aiming to collect his third win of the year after stunning victories in San Diego and Indianapolis.

The NASCAR O'Reilly Series will feature 38 entries, and the Truck Series will have 35 entries, with more details on all below:

NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami entry list

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 62 Casey Mears Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 66 Chad Finchum Garage 66 Ford 67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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